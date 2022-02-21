Star calls for financial fix to solve AFLW’s ACL curse

One of the competitors’s stars is anxious most of the league’s drawcards have been struck down with knee accidents. And she has outlined a attainable resolution.

Collingwood All Australian Ruby Schleicher says higher pay for AFLW gamers may assist reduce the ACL curse amid a unbroken damage toll for the league’s greatest gamers.

Schleicher is likely one of the sport’s rising younger stars however admits she is anxious most of the league’s drawcards, together with nice mate Brianna Davey, have been lower down by an ACL tear.

Adelaide AFLW legend Erin Phillips dodged a third reconstruction after a scare on Saturday afternoon however Schleicher is conscious too most of the sport’s stars are tearing ACLs.

An ambassador for ex-Hawk Richie Vandenberg’s The Hidden Sea wine brand, she stated part-time ladies couldn’t hope to spend sufficient time shock-proofing their our bodies given work and examine commitments.

Asked about essentially the most pressing precedence because the league expands to 18 groups subsequent 12 months, she believes the pay to spend extra time on “pre-hab” and energy would possibly assist the feminine sport’s scourge.

“The first thing that comes to mind is the amount of ACLS that are being done across the lead. I am best mates with Breezer (Bree Davey) and it was heartbreaking to see her go down,” she stated.

“If you look at the league and Erin Phillips, Bree, Ash Brazill, they are the physically strongest players but they are the ones doing it. It helps us if we have a fuller year of training around us.

“At the moment we are here for four months and then we are off and we do have some contact with the club but no direct help or access to facilities for physios. We go out on our own.

“The year-round access would be important, as would a longer pre-season and more scratch matches leading in. This year we had one scratch match and one intra club. For your body you need more to be conditioned to playing matches in 35 degree heat.

“Development year-round for AFLW players comes with being paid year-round and god knows what that looks like, but it is a massive one and it would see injuries come down if we were cared for year-round.”

The AFLPA needs full-paid AFLW professionals by no less than 2026, with Schleicher excited by the prospect of 18 groups subsequent 12 months however conscious what it may do to the competitors’s normal.

“I was having a conversation with (AFL defender and Pies AFLW coach) Jordan Roughead on the plane home from Maroochydore and realistically next year we will see a drop in the standard. Everyone knows that. The quickest way we can get the league up and running is having girls full time and Roughy convinced me the girls should be full time next year.

“It’s not realistic for that but for girls to actually put out a high level of fotoy and train as professional athletes, it does need to be on a full time basis. The sooner the better, I would love it to be when I am still playing.”

Crows famous person learns damage destiny after knee blow

Erin Phillips has averted a severe knee damage in an enormous enhance for Adelaide.

But when she returns for the Crows is unknown regardless of her avoiding an ACL tear.

The star Crow came off the ground in the final quarter of Adelaide’s convincing win over GWS.

She landed awkwardly in a marking contest and after handballing the ball to a teammate she left the sphere and didn’t return.

Phillips has suffered two ACL ruptures, one whereas taking part in basketball and the opposite within the 2019 Grand Final for the Crows.

But scans on Sunday revealed that the 36-year-old had solely suffered a sprain in her left knee.

Crows Women’s Head of Football Phil Harper stated the membership was relieved that the damage wasn’t as dangerous as initially feared.

“Erin is a professional in every sense of the word and will give herself every chance to come back as quickly as possible,” Harper stated.

“We’ll monitor her progress in the coming days before determining a return to play date.”

The Crows, who’re high of the ladder by share, have three residence and away video games to play within the AFLW.

They tackle Fremantle in a battle of first in opposition to second subsequent week, with Phillips extraordinarily unlikely to play regardless of the excellent news.

Phillips had 14 disposals earlier than she needed to go away the sphere.

The former Australian basketballer has averaged simply over 17 disposals this season for the Crows.

