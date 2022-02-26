Star cancels tour after emergency surgery

The Voice star Olly Murs has cancelled his tour after present process emergency surgical procedure following a horrific onstage accident final 12 months.

British singer Olly Murs has been taken to hospital for emergency knee surgical procedure once more and has needed to cancel his summer season tour.

It comes after the musician suffered a horrific onstage accident in August and a fraction of bone lodged itself behind his knee, The Sun experiences.

Olly, who can also be recognized to TV viewers as a coach on The VoiceUK, posted a photograph on Instagram, smiling via the ache as he up to date his alarmed followers.

The chart-topper, 37, informed 6.9 million followers on Friday afternoon: “been trying my best to avoid having it done but the op was needed and it went well.

“I’m recovering in hospital but it means I’m having to cancel all my summer shows this year whilst I focus on my rehab.

“Refunds will all be available from your point of purchase and please keep an eye out for any emails from your ticketing agent over the next few days.

“I’m so bloody sorry but my focus now is on recovering and I’ll keep you all updated on how I’m getting on! Stay cheeky catch you soon.”

In one snap he stood with the help of crutches and in one other, Olly sat up in mattress together with his laptop computer displaying a photograph of him and girlfriend Amelia Tank.

It comes as he shared his pleasure over his new position because the host of a Saturday evening prime time present.

Olly informed ITV: “I’m really excited to be hosting a big Saturday Night show like Starstruck.

“It ticks all the boxes; it’s about feel good, family fun which is something we all need right now.

“The performances should keep us well entertained and I can’t wait to see whether anyone wants to be transformed into me for the night!”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.