Star cashes in on NRL loophole

Canberra Raiders star Jordan Rapana is about to serve bans for drink-driving and a shoulder cost concurrently, successfully slicing his time spent on the sidelines by per week.

Rapana will miss the primary two video games of the 2022 NRL season after being cited for a grade 1 shoulder cost in Saturday night time’s All Stars Game, a 16-10 win to the Maori All Stars.

At fullback, Rapana laid a textbook shoulder cost on Indigenous All Stars back-rower David Fifita, who was within the throes of a line break down the precise flank.

Rapana took the early responsible plea for his shoulder cost on Monday and can miss the primary two video games of the Raiders’ season towards the Sharks and Sea Eagles.

Rapana had additionally been getting ready to spend per week on the sidelines for a drink-driving offence, however an NRL spokesman confirmed to News Corp on Monday that he had been permitted to serve the 2 bans concurrently.

New Zealand Warriors younger gun Reece Walsh has been granted the identical privilege – the artful fullback was attributable to spend one week on the sidelines for his function in a melee in spherical 25, plus two as punishment for drug possession within the low season.

A Warriors spokesperson advised News Corp the membership had been conscious “for some time” that Walsh can be permitted to serve his bans concurrently.

Both he and Rapana can be found to play of their facet’s NRL trials this month.

A supply on the Raiders advised News Corp that coach Ricky Stuart was prone to relaxation Rapana for Canberra’s first trial on February 18 as he recovers from the All Stars Game however mentioned he may line up for the second on February 25.

Speaking on SEN, sports activities broadcaster Andrew Voss questioned the thought strategy of permitting Rapana to serve his bans concurrently.

“Let’s say the drink-driving incident came now, what would the league do?” Voss requested.

“You’re telling me they’d let him serve a one-game ban while he’s already suspended?”