Star caught in the act after thrashing

Stefanos Tsitsipas has delivered a ruthless assertion to the Australian Open and couldn’t assist however to immortalise his celebration on movie.

The roof being on Rod Laver Arena didn’t find yourself serving to Jannik Sinner as Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his place within the Australian Open semi-finals with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over the Italian world No. 10.

Tsitsipas was “in the zone” as he blew away the eleventh seeded Sinner in a fraction over two hours.

From a break within the opening service sport, Tsitsipas was on fireplace and raced by means of the primary set and led with an early break within the second earlier than the match was stopped as rain pressured the roof to be closed.

At the time, Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge stated it “changes things” and believed it turned the match in the direction of Sinner.

Sam Groth agreed, added: “The way Stefanos was bullying Sinner around the court, that’s going to be way more difficult for Tsitsipas to do. The air is going to cool down, the airconditioning will kick in and the ball won’t fly through the air so much.”

But nobody advised Tsitsipas as he claimed the second set and a double break within the third to complete off the match in a rush.

And when the Greek celebrity went to rejoice, he needed to ensure the second was immortalised, as a Twitter person caught him turning to the Netflix cameras earlier than turning to his field.

According to studies earlier than the Open, semi-finalists Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini in addition to the likes of Dominic Thiem, Elina Svitolina, Maria Sakkari, Ons Jabeus, Taylor Fritz, Frances Tiafoe, Karen Khachanov, Garbine Muguruza, Cristian Garin, Cameron Norrie, Zizou Bergs, and Alex De Minaur will characteristic in a Drive to Survive fashion documentary.

Before the Open, each the WTA and ATP and all 4 grand slams got here to an settlement with Netflix to movie the documentary.

Before the Open, Tsitsipas stated: “I was the first person to know about that before any of you”.

Tsitsipas was pleased with the consequence and stated it was the “most consistent and best match I’ve had on the tournament”.

“I feel like I’m in the zone. I have no plans of getting out of it. It’s part of my game,” he stated.

“I was really fired up to bring the best out of my game today, and I tried to get my level as high as possible.”

The fourth seed additionally opened up on his comeback from an elbow harm as he didn’t assume he’d be capable to play on the Open.

“I’m pretty sure my doctor is watching right now, he has been sending me texts after every single game, Frank, we both didn’t expect for me to participate at the Australian Open, it was not part of our plan,” he stated. “He certainly told me ‘I don’t see you playing in Australia’ but I proved him wrong.”

He stated Frank was an enormous tennis fan and he was glad he discovered his physician to assist along with his elbow harm.

Tsitsipas will play both Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassime within the semi finals.

Todd Woodbridge stated he believed that the match might have performed Tsitsipas into kind.

“Everything was in order,” Woodbridge stated on Nine’s protection.

“Jannik Sinner will look back and say, ‘What could I have done better? Not too much today’. The match was taken out of his hands at the very beginning on his opening service game. Stefanos Tsitsipas never let him play at all.

“That was a real statement to the guys that are left that he has found his form.”

Sam Groth agreed: “He bullied him around the court in this one, that’s for sure. That’s as good as I’ve seen Tsitsipas in quite a long time. He went to another level tonight.”

Sinner, rated one of many hottest younger abilities on the lads’s circuit, didn’t get a break level in any of Tsitsipas’s 14 service video games and was blown away as Tsitsipas broke the Italian 4 occasions.

Tsitsipas has reached the semi-finals twice earlier than in Melbourne and have become the primary Greek participant to succeed in a significant ultimate when he misplaced a two-set result in Novak Djokovic in final yr’s French Open.

“He served better,” Sinner stated. “He moved the ball better than me. He was moving better than me.

“It’s tough to play against him when especially he plays like this.”

