Star collapses on stage mid-performance

Rocketman and Kingsman star Taron Egerton has sparked issues after collapsing on stage through the opening evening of his new play in London.

The star – well-known for enjoying Elton John in Rocketman – was final evening pressured off stage on the Ambassadors Theatre in Leicester Square in London after passing out, stories The Sun.

His understudy Joel Harper-Jackson stepped in to exchange him within the remaining a part of the play.

Reassuring followers he’s recovered, Egerton, 32, insisted: “I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego, but I’m fine.”

He mentioned he’ll return to the stage on Monday evening.

“As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of C*ck last night,” Egerton wrote on Instagram.

“I’ve decided to put a positive spin on it and I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and check out.

“That being said, apparently you’re meant to actually do the full show and not just three-quarters of it. So I’ll be back with a vengeance tomorrow night.

“Thank you to the amazing team at the theatre and my wonderful cast mates for being so lovely.

“But mainly I wanted to say thanks to Joel Harper-Jackson who stepped in to do the last bit of the play.

“Joel is an amazing actor and a lovely person. Thank you, Joel. T x.”

An announcement from the play’s manufacturing final evening mentioned: “During this evening’s first preview of Mike Bartlett’s play C*ck at the Ambassadors Theatre, Taron Egerton fainted towards the end of the performance.

“A doctor who was in the audience attended to Taron immediately after the incident and, while he felt fine, it was decided that Taron’s understudy, Joel Harper-Jackson, would continue in the role to complete the performance.”

