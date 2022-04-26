Star executive denies ignoring risk fugitive was gambling iProsperity funds
“No I don’t believe I was,” he replied. Walker stated he knew how a lot Gu had gambled over the earlier 5 years, that it was common for prime rollers to undergo tough patches and he had learn within the media about iProsperity’s giant property offers.
“He was showing me the health of his business,” he stated.
When Gu first got here throughout to The Star from Crown in 2018, he had an excellent $500,000 debt from a earlier stint when he was a daily on the on line casino. The inquiry heard that his allegedly corrupt enterprise associate at iProsperity, Harry Huang, transferred $600,000 to Star to cowl the debt and supply “front money” for extra playing.
Walker stated that he was conscious that giant deposits made into one other particular person’s accounts raised cash laundering dangers, however that was one thing for the on line casino cage to watch, and that it was common for Huang to make the deposits for Gu once they gambled at Crown.
Walker insisted that he didn’t have a battle of curiosity whereas coping with Gu whereas the profitable job supply was on the desk, saying he had suggested three superiors in regards to the discussions which had not developed to a proper contract.
“Until I had a contract I didn’t have anything,” he advised the inquiry.
The inquiry additionally heard claims that in January 2019, Gu verbally abused a employees member at The Star’s Gold Coast on line casino after she refused to money in his chips in a way that breached the on line casino coverage, pointing in her face and saying: “you’re dead”.
Walker stated in proof that the employees member was answerable for the incident as a result of she was “rude” to Gu by turning her again on him after refusing his request. Walker stated he would have preferred to rearrange for Gu to apologise to the worker however knew he would by no means agree.
Walker stated he advised Gu his behaviour was unacceptable but in addition advisable The Star give him $100,000 price of free playing chips to point out the corporate’s respect after the “service failure”. He additionally suggested Gu on the way to arrange his personal high-roller “junket” tour outfit that might have labored with The Star.
The inquiry continues. The Star’s chief monetary officer Harry Theodore and lately departed chief government Matt Bekier are resulting from give proof this week.