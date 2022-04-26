Star executive denies ignoring risk fugitive was gambling iProsperity funds

“No I don’t believe I was,” he replied. Walker stated he knew how a lot Gu had gambled over the earlier 5 years, that it was common for prime rollers to undergo tough patches and he had learn within the media about iProsperity’s giant property offers.

“He was showing me the health of his business,” he stated.

When Gu first got here throughout to The Star from Crown in 2018, he had an excellent $500,000 debt from a earlier stint when he was a daily on the on line casino. The inquiry heard that his allegedly corrupt enterprise associate at iProsperity, Harry Huang, transferred $600,000 to Star to cowl the debt and supply “front money” for extra playing.

Walker stated that he was conscious that giant deposits made into one other particular person’s accounts raised cash laundering dangers, however that was one thing for the on line casino cage to watch, and that it was common for Huang to make the deposits for Gu once they gambled at Crown.

Walker insisted that he didn’t have a battle of curiosity whereas coping with Gu whereas the profitable job supply was on the desk, saying he had suggested three superiors in regards to the discussions which had not developed to a proper contract.