Star exposed in embarrassing post

The UK influencer says she’s going to now not purchase costly gadgets — all whereas sporting a designer high that prices an eye-watering $382.

UK influencer Molly-Mae Hague has revealed how she now not splurges on designer gadgets after thieves robbed her and boxing star boyfriend Tommy Fury of greater than $1.5 million price of valuables.

Ms Hague, who confronted criticism final month for “tone deaf” feedback about poverty”, revealed in a YouTube video how her spending habits had modified because the theft final October.

Thieves broke into the Manchester condo she shares with Tommy Fury whereas the pair have been in London for a piece occasion, making off with designer items, jewelry and laptops.

The couple have since moved to an undisclosed new location and spend “thousands” a month on further safety.

In a YouTube video posted on Thursday Ms Hague, sporting a $382 bodysuit by Alexander Wang, responded to a fan query about whether or not the theft had modified her spending habits.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking a lot of recently and the answer to that question is a 100 per cent yes,” she mentioned.

“My views couldn’t have changed anymore if they tried … Obviously having nice things can literally mean anything but in regards to the jewellery I used to buy, watches, nice bags, really expensive clothes and stuff.

“I think most definitely, definitely the interest for me has disappeared since the robbery.”

Ms Hague mentioned her need for designer gadgets had dropped off due to the concern it may led to extra crime towards the couple.

“Why would I ever want to own something that is going to compromise mine and Tommy’s safety, it is just absolutely not worth it in my eyes,” she mentioned

“In my eyes the only watch I need — I’m not joking — is my Apple watch.”

In the video Ms Hague additionally acknowledged that her yr had gotten off to a “very negative” begin after feedback she made about onerous work throughout a podcast interview went viral for all of the flawed causes.

In December, she spoke about her success on the Diary of a CEO podcast, with feedback she made about poverty and the way “everyone has the same 24 hours” making headlines in January after they have been extensively circulated on social media.

“You’re given one life and it’s down to you what you do with it,” Ms Hague mentioned.

“When I’ve spoken about that in the past, I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying, ‘It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles, so for you to sit there and say that we all have the same 24 hours in a day, it’s not correct.’”

Ms Hague acknowledged that whereas “we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situation” she believes that “if you want something enough, you can achieve it”.

“It just depends to what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future,” she mentioned.

“And I’ll go to any lengths. I’ve worked my absolute a*** off to get where I am now.”

On Twitter folks have slammed Ms Hague’s feedback, likening it to telling homeless folks to “just buy a house”.

Ms Hague’s Wikipedia entry was even briefly edited to vary her identify to Molly-Mae Thatcher, in reference to conservative UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The entry mentioned she was well-known for “having worked harder than anyone less successful than her”.

In response to the controversy, Ms Hague took to her Instagram story, explaining that her feedback have been “never with malice or ill intent”.

“I apologise to the people that have been affected negatively or misunderstood the meaning of what I said in the podcast, the intentions of the podcast were only ever to tell my story and inspire from my own experience,” she wrote.