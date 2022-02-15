Star import says Bullets are ‘right there’ despite woes

The Brisbane Bullets are determined to string a run of wins collectively to revive their NBL marketing campaign.

Bullets import Robert Franks stays satisfied he made the fitting determination to lastly be part of Brisbane regardless of the membership’s wrestle to climb the NBL ladder.

Heading into Saturday’s highway conflict in opposition to the South East Melbourne Phoenix, the Bullets have misplaced eight from 13.

Only cellar dwellers New Zealand have tasted defeat extra typically this season, with the Bullets determined to string a run of wins collectively to maintain them in playoffs rivalry.

American ahead Franks is adamant the Bullets could make the mandatory changes to contend for the NBL title, and has no regrets about linking with the membership, which had been involved with him in earlier seasons.

“I just thought it was the right time, right city, right team – just right everything,” mentioned Franks, who was grateful for Bullets common supervisor Sam Mackinnon’s long-term curiosity in his providers.

“Sam always stayed in touch. He always showed the interest, he always knew where I was. That relationship was very key for me.”

Franks was satisfied the Bullets, last-start 71-69 losers to the Sydney Kings, have been “right there” regardless of the absence of injured Boomers guard Nathan Sobey.

“I don’t think we’re far off, or anything like hitting a panic button,” mentioned Franks, who had 18 factors and 9 rebounds in opposition to the Kings.

“It’s just the little things we have to turn around to get the ball rolling in the right direction.

“It’s easy (when) things aren’t going your way (to) go south, so we’ve got to really keep going north (and) stay disciplined.

“If you dwell on it too much, it could be a snowball effect. We’re really trying to continue to stay on the right path.”