‘Star number one’ Virat Kohli raises fan fever in 100th Test | Cricket News – Times of India

MOHALI: Cheering followers in Virat Kohli shirts and face paints jostled to get inside India’s Mohali stadium on Friday for the celebrity cricketer and nationwide hero’s 100th Test match.Kohli is among the greatest batsmen of the trendy recreation and till stepping down as skipper in January — however remaining a participant — was India’s most profitable Test captain.“We came here for Virat and hope he scores a century in his 100th Test,” Rhythm mentioned as he and his mates chanted Kohli’s identify forward of the beginning of the match in opposition to Sri Lanka

“He is star number one. He might not be the captain now but will always be the best leader India has ever had,” the 21-year-old fan, who goes by just one identify, advised AFP.

Vendors outdoors the bottom did a brisk commerce, promoting India caps, flags and shirts for round $1-2, and Kohli’s quantity 18 jersey was the highest choose.

“Kohli’s T-shirts have always been the best seller and get us good money,” Ram Kishan, who has been promoting merchandise for over a decade, advised AFP.

“Rohit’s 45 number shirt is also popular among the boys. I am happy the crowds are back and Kohli’s century has made it special too,” he mentioned, referring to India’s new captain Rohit Sharma.

The landmark recreation was set to be held behind closed doorways due to the pandemic however authorities had a last-minute change of coronary heart, permitting 50-percent capability. Almost all of the tickets had been offered out.

Delhi boy Kohli, the twelfth Indian to play 100 Tests or extra, performed his first in 2011 and had massive footwear to fill when he changed residing legend MS Dhoni in Australia in 2014.

But he made an instantaneous influence, driving India up the world Test rankings, reworking the facet into one that would win wherever and changing into a fan favorite.

On the best way he amassed 47 million Twitter followers, a bunch of promoting contracts and married Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, creating India’s foremost celeb couple.

His on-field aggression and frequent run-ins with opposing gamers and umpires alike did nothing to hurt his immense reputation.

The finish to his captaincy started final yr after a disastrous T20 World Cup that noticed India thrashed by arch-rivals Pakistan and fail to make the knockout stage.

He give up the T20 captaincy, was sacked as ODI skipper and after a public falling out with the top of the Indian cricket board and a sequence loss in South Africa resigned as Test chief in January.

But fan Gurmeet Singh, who claims to have watched Kohli’s innings of 67 not out in Mohali in 2013 in opposition to Michael Clarke’s Australia, mentioned Kohli will at all times maintain a particular place.

“What we watched in that summer of 2013 was class and it was the beginning of Kohli’s stardom,” Singh advised AFP as he queued to gather his ticket.

“He is a special player and has got India many wins and hopefully will continue to do so.”