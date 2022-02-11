Star reveals heartbreaking final text from murdered ex

Comedian Drew Carey has revaled his last trade with intercourse therapist ex Amie Harwick earlier than she was brutally murdered.

Drew Carey’s ex-fiancee Amie Harwick needed to “get together and talk” previous to her tragic homicide in February 2020.

The “Price Is Right” host, 63, shared in a video launched Wednesday the ultimate textual content message he obtained from the therapist about plans to fulfill up, a couple of yr after that they had ended their engagement.

“I got a text from her [that read], ‘I would love to get together with you and talk,’” Carey recalled in a preview for the upcoming US TV particular 48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick.

“And I stated, ‘Yeah, I would love to do that. I love you.‘”

The actor-comedian tearfully said he “never had a chance” to see Harwick before she was killed, but found comfort in knowing there were no hard feelings between them.

“That’s the large solace I get from it, is that she cherished me. And I’m glad I may get that message to her earlier than she died,” he stated.

Carey and Harwick, who was the writer of The New Sex Bible for Women, obtained engaged in January 2018. However, they ended their engagement later that yr.

On February 15, 2020, Harwick was strangled and thrown over the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills condominium, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse.

Pursehouse was charged with one rely every of homicide and first-degree residential housebreaking after allegedly ready exterior her condominium earlier than attacking her. He pleaded not responsible to the homicide in April 2020 and can stand trial.

Carey beforehand alleged that Pursehouse had been stalking Harwick for 10 years and that she was “deathly afraid” of him.

“She was beautiful and fun and cared deeply about people and improving their lives and was just a joy to be around. And I was so in love with her,” he stated on his SiriusXM present, Drew Carey’s Friday Night Freak-Out, in February 2020.

“Even after we broke up, we still loved each other very much. Even though we broke up the engagement, I was still so in love with her. And she loved me back.”

With the second anniversary of Harwick’s dying approaching, Carey informed 48 Hours that Valentine’s Day is not going to be “a good day to remember.”

“I don’t know if I’ll ever want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a dinner. You know? I just don’t want to do anything. … Valentine’s Day sucks now,” he stated.

“I think about her every single day. … You want an intimate relationship where you can open up to somebody completely and be yourself. And she was that for me. She cared so much about helping people. That was her life’s purpose. She just wanted to help people.”

This story initially appeared on Page Six and is republished right here with permission.