Star reveals mortifying Warnie encounter

He’s universally often called the most effective bowler to ever pull on the dishevelled inexperienced, however an Aussie singer has revealed he missed the memo throughout tonight’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

Australia’s first celeb version of Gogglebox aired tonight, giving viewers a glimpse contained in the properties of a number of the nation’s greatest names.

But it was a revelation from Australian Idol star Anthony Callea that offered the juiciest little bit of celeb gossip from the one-off particular – which is now streaming on Foxtel On Demand – with the 39-year-old singer revealing his mortifying encounter with ‘spin king’ Shane Warne.

While watching the Amazon documentary Shane, Callea divulged that he was a visitor at a few of Warnie’s well-known home events, however had no clue what the cricket legend really did on the pitch.

Appearing on the sofa alongside his husband, Tim Campbell, Callea confessed: “Do you remember when I asked Shane if he was a batter or a bowler?”

A mortified Campbell mentioned: “I know, I was so embarrassed.”

“He throws amazing parties,” Callea added, earlier than Campbell mentioned, “We need to have another party at Shane’s place.”

Callea then went into element in regards to the unbelievable get together set-up within the basement of Warne’s former Melbourne residence.

“I think he’s moved, I don’t think he’s got the nightclub anymore,” Callea mentioned.

Over at comic Julia Morris’ Melbourne residence, the place she was that includes alongside fellow comic Nazeem Hussain, the I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! host revealed she lives close to Warne.

“He lives around the corner from me and every time we see a helicopter going over the house I say, ‘There’s Warnie going for milk,’” Morris mentioned.

One a part of the Shane doco gave an perception into the 2006 Boxing Day match between Australia and England, when Warnie was vying for a report 700th check wicket.

David ‘Hughesy’ Hughes mentioned he minimize his honeymoon along with his spouse Holly quick to attend, whereas tennis star Dylan Alcott was additionally within the crowd.

“I made sure I was there that day, I mean we’d just got married. I’m nervous just watching it again,” Hughesy mentioned.

Elsewhere, we acquired a glimpse contained in the Sydney residence of Aussie energy couple Hamish Blake and Zoe Foster Blake.

The couple have been, after all, stuffed with gags, largely at one another’s expense.

“What would you say is my most annoying habit?” Hamish requested his spouse. “Just making noises … Early in the morning,” she informed him.

“Would you prefer I’m just a Roomba?,” Hamish contemplated. “Quietly going from room to room cleaning things and when you get home I quietly go back to my charging station?”.

The Irwin household additionally appeared within the celeb particular, in addition to Matt Preston, Andy Allen and designer Alex Perry, amongst others.

Allen, who joined the new-look MasterChef panel in 2020, shared the sofa with Alcott, who completely roasted him about his plum TV gig.

As the pair watched the British model of the fact cooking collection, Alcott mentioned: “I hate MasterChef. Is this one British? It’s about time they had a good version of this somewhere in the world.”

He added: “Better hosts!” when the British panel was launched, leaving Allen speechless.

Meanwhile Preston made a cheeky jab on the collection, which he controversially left in 2019 after 11 years, saying: “That logo is vaguely familiar to me.”

Celebrity Gogglebox is streaming on Foxtel, with an encore set to air on Channel 10 at 7.30pm Thursday