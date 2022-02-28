Star reveals story behind her see-through red carpet fail

Mean Girls star Amanda Seyfried is lifting the lid on a crimson carpet catastrophe that’s haunted her for years, saying “I didn’t know any of the rules”.

Actress Amanda Seyfried has opened up a couple of crimson carpet trend fail from the beginning of her profession, revealing it occurred at a time when she had no stylist and just some hundred {dollars} to spend on outfits.

Seyfried, 36, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! over the weekend and was introduced with a few images of her very first main crimson carpet occasions, for premieres of her 2004 breakthrough hit film Mean Girls.

Seyfried wore two completely different seems to the premieres: One a brief cream gown to the Los Angeles screening:

The different, a black knee-length gown which appeared relatively extra see by means of than anticipated when Seyfried was underneath the intense lights of the crimson carpet.

She winced on the reminiscence when Kimmel introduced her with a photograph from the occasion, exhibiting her subsequent to co-star Lacey Chabert and together with her white bra clearly seen underneath her gown.

“I did not have a stylist. I used the only money I had to buy a dress, but there were two premieres and so I had to buy two dresses – because you (have to) wear different dresses,” she defined.

“I didn’t know any of the rules, so I was wearing a white bra and black underwear and no slip. I paid $600 for that dress. I didn’t have a publicist. I didn’t have a stylist. I did my own makeup. Humble beginnings.”

She revealed she even walked residence from the movie’s New York premiere.

Asked by Kimmel why the film studio didn’t guarantee she was dressed for the premiere of such a serious movie, Seyfried defined that she ought to soldier a few of the blame: “I slipped through the cracks, because I didn’t ever ask for anything because I thought I was in the way.

“It’s not the way I want to raise my daughter, for sure,” she mentioned.

Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski have two kids – daughter Nina, 4, and a son additionally named Thomas, born in September 2020.