Star risk boss to continue casino evidence

Star Entertainment’s high threat and authorized supervisor will for a 3rd day entrance a high-profile inquiry into the health of The Star Sydney to carry a on line casino licence.

The NSW gaming regulator inquiry into The Star final month prompted the resignation of Star CEO Matt Bekier, who stepped down following points raised on the probe. It has additionally led to calls for the same inquiry in Queensland.

The inquiry is continuing up the gaming operator’s inside hierarchy, with Star high brass Mark Walker, Harry Theodore, Greg Hawkins and Mr Bekier additionally attributable to face the probe, helmed by Adam Bell SC.

Paula Martin, Star’s chief authorized and threat officer, will resume within the witness stand on Wednesday morning after commencing her testimony late on Monday.

On Tuesday, Ms Martin was quizzed over a declare of authorized skilled privilege on an unbiased KPMG report produced in 2018 that was vital of the on line casino group’s anti-money laundering processes on the time.

She was additionally examined over her recollection of whether or not Mr Bekier was impolite and aggressive in a gathering with KPMG delegates associated to their unbiased report.

The witness was additionally grilled about her data of the on line casino’s controversial follow of utilizing Chinese debit playing cards to allow excessive rollers to buy chips.

The inquiry has beforehand been informed claims Star enabled cash laundering at its worldwide operations, disguised gaming transactions as resort bills, and allowed patrons to depart the on line casino with massive numbers of gaming chips.

It has additionally been been informed that Suncity – a bunch with alleged organised crime hyperlinks – had an unique entry deal over a VIP room referred to as Salon 95 at The Star the place an unlawful cage was operated.

The probe was sparked by media experiences accusing Star of enabling suspected cash laundering, organised crime, fraud and overseas interference at its gaming amenities, together with The Star Sydney.