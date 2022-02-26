Star roasted for ‘tone deaf’ Ukraine post

John Cena is going through loads of backlash over an “insensitive” tweet, which appeared to make use of the Ukraine struggle to advertise his new superhero collection.

John Cena bought himself into a bathtub of sizzling water on Thursday amid the continued Ukraine-Russia struggle.

The actor-turned-wrestler, 44, seemingly used the Russian invasion of Ukraine to advertise his new present Peacemaker on Twitter and sparked a serious backlash.

“If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so,” he shamelessly tweeted in regards to the titular DC superhero function he performs on the collection amid the battle.

The character had his display debut in 2021’s The Suicide Squad and could be described as a brazen hero who makes use of violence to realize peace at any value.

Cena’s assertion shortly went viral as his followers denounced his “insensitive” phrases.

Users piled on in regards to the tweet, with one writing, “I’m just saying there is never an appropriate moment to say this, especially now.”

“Great time to hashtag your show for trending purposes … very insensitive don’t you think?” one other requested.

“John, this is in poor taste. Also your character is not the good guy,” wrote one fan.

Another recommended that Cena use his personal wealth and sources to assist the European nations at struggle.

“I hope you didn’t mean to come off as disrespectful by using this to promote your show,” they wrote.

“You don’t have the powers of peacemaker but you do have the power of money and status. Please donate to help Ukraine or spread the link to donate.”

“A bit tone deaf @JohnCena. Please delete. [This is from] a conversation I’m in: Families have literally been blown to pieces in Ukraine. Meanwhile Cena, ‘I AM A COMIC BOOK ACTOR, IF MY CHARACTER WAS REAL, I WOULD STOP IT FROM HAPPENING,’ ” a fan defined.

“I feel like I shouldn’t have to explain this to you but the power of peacemaker is murdering people,” another person then identified to the F9 star.

This just isn’t the primary time Cena has discovered himself underneath hearth over worldwide affairs. In May 2021, he was hit with hate for kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party whereas on a promotional tour for the ninth instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise. He apologised to China on the time for calling Taiwan a rustic and mentioned the apology in Mandarin.

“Hi China, I’m John Cena. I’m in the middle of Fast and Furious 9 promotions. I’m doing a lot of interviews. I made a mistake in one of my interviews,” he mentioned.

“I made one mistake. I have to say something very, very, very important now. I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry about my mistake. I apologise, I apologise, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you​,” he continued.

This article initially appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission. ​