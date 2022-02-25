Star rocks unusual cut-out dress on red carpet

Zoe Kravitz has hit the crimson carpet for the London premiere of The Batman, and he or she gave a nod to the long-lasting superhero in her uncommon robe.

Stars of The Batman have taken to the crimson carpet as a part of the celebrations on the glamorous London premiere.

Robert Pattinson, 33, led the way in which on the glitzy screening, as he was seen wanting dapper in a black turtleneck and outsized tweed blazer, The Sun reports.

The British actor linked arms with co-star, US actress Zoe Kravitz, who performs Catwoman within the extremely anticipated Warner Bros movie, which will probably be launched subsequent month.

Meanwhile, Kravitz, additionally 33, paid homage to the Caped Crusader in a figure-hugging black robe, with a cut-out chest piece showing to be within the form of bats.

Pattinson has taken over from Ben Affleck as the long-lasting superhero for The Batman – the newest instalment within the iconic superhero’s story.

The Batman is ready to be the franchise’s longest movie but, coming in at nearly three hours, and is lastly due to hit Australian cinemas on March 3 after greater than two years in manufacturing.

Pattinson has beforehand revealed how he was nearly pushed to breaking level by the movie’s “control freak” director Mark Reeves.

Insiders say New York-born Reeves pressured the Twilight star to do upwards of fifty takes contained in the cumbersome Batman go well with, leaving him, and the crew, exhausted.

The supply mentioned: “Filming has been a gruelling process, especially for Robert, as Matt is such a perfectionist.

“He’ll insist on doing scenes over and over again and get bogged down in the tiny detail. Some­times it’s like he doesn’t know when to stop.”

Reeves directed Cloverfield in 2008, 2014’s Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and its 2017 sequel War For The Planet Of The Apes.

The supply continued: “Matt has done block­busters before, but this is another level.

“Batman is arguably the most popular superhero of all and by the time the film is released it will be the Dark Knight’s first solo movie in 10 years.

“Warner Bros can’t afford for the fanbase to be disappointed and have thrown ($168 million) at the film. No one is denying that this is a high-stakes production and that Matt is feeling the pressure to get it right.

“But Robert has had a tough time on these franchise movies before. He hated Twilight by the time it wrapped, and the last thing anyone wants is for him to become jaded.”

This story initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced right here with permission