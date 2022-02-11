Star Russian skater tested positive for a banned substance before Beijing Olympics

toggle caption Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BEIJING — A Russian athlete is as soon as once more on the heart of a doping scandal that has embroiled the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

According to a statement launched by the International Testing Agency, star Russian determine skater Kamila Valieva examined constructive to be used of a performance-enhancing coronary heart treatment on December 25, 2021.

The constructive check got here throughout a skating competitors in St. Petersburg, Russia.

According to ITA, Valieva was initially informed she could be prevented from “competing, training…or participating in any activity, during the Olympic Winter Games.”

But for causes that are not but clear, IOC officers apparently weren’t knowledgeable of the drug check and Valieva was allowed to compete within the Olympic workforce determine skating competitors that started on February 4th.

Then, on February 9, the Russian nationwide anti-doping company reportedly lifted her “provisional suspension.” No rationalization for that call has been given.

After the skating competitors concluded, it appeared Russian athletes have been poised to win gold, with U.S. skaters in second place.

But 4 days after medals have been presupposed to be awarded, the end result stays in limbo.

In its assertion, ITA did not say why Valieva was cleared to skate in Beijing. It additionally stays unclear whether or not she’ll be allowed to skate in extra occasions within the days forward.

Her eligibility is to be determined at an ‘pressing assembly’ of the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier than Tuesday’s particular person girls’s skating occasions in Beijing.

International Olympic Committee Officials, in the meantime, have launched little details about the case even because the controversy threatens to eclipse sporting competitors in Beijing.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams described Valieva’s case as a “legal matter” and requested for persistence. “Legal cases can be really difficult but it’s really important that people will get full justice,” he stated.

According to the ITA’s assertion, nevertheless, the IOC is actively difficult the choice made by the Russian nationwide anti-doping company to permit Valieva to skate.

“The IOC will exercise its right to appeal,” the ITA stated, including {that a} resolution on Valieva’s standing “is needed before the next competition” on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee issued a fiercely-worded assertion demanding a fast decision. “[T]he whole credibility of the Olympic Movement and the Paralympic Movement stands teetering on the edge,” the assertion learn.

“It’s imperative that we protect the integrity and advocate for fair and clean sport for all.”

Because of previous doping scandals, Russian athletes are already competing right here beneath a provisional settlement that identifies them as members of the “Russian Olympic Committee” and never as representatives of the Russia itself.

But critics say that association by the IOC quantities to a slap on the wrist and level to proof the Russian athletic program stays rife with systematic doping.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

“There’s zero evidence anything has changed,” stated Travis Tygart, head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which handles drug testing for the USOPC.

Tygart stated drug use by Russian athletes, and tolerance of the issue by the IOC, has “tainted” the credibility of the Olympic Games, summer time and winter, since 2012.

Asked why the International Olympic Committee hasn’t cracked down on Russia, Tygart stated, “It’s simple, power and money. That’s at the heart of the decisions that have been made to not give meaningful consequences to Russia from day one.”

This scandal is sophisticated by the truth that the athlete concerned is a minor, simply fifteen years outdated. The IOC’s Mark Adams did affirm right this moment that the probe now underway would take a look at the conduct of her coaches and others concerned within the Russian skating program.

“We don’t just look at the athletes involved in these cases, we do look at the entourage, it’s very important,” he stated.

But on Friday Adams once more declined to say what the timeline could be for figuring out Valieva’s standing or for awarding medals within the workforce determine skating competitors.