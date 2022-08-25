‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Boss Teases ‘Strange New Worlds’ Crossover, Season 3

Today, Star Trek: Lower Decks is lastly again on Paramount+, with an episode that asks: what if there was a theme park primarily based round Star Trek: First Contact? Or at the least, set in Bozeman, Montana, the location of the primary profitable warp flight within the film First Contact. The animated crew of the USS Cerritos visits the park in a crazed effort to get their ship again, and clear Mariner’s (Tawny Newsome) mom of some trumped up costs towards her, choosing up from the Season 2 cliffhanger.

And whereas we might not get to go to an actual Bozeman theme park any time quickly, Lower Decks is about to take the viewers on a wild journey over Season 3 of the collection, one that may tie collectively in stunning methods.

“It’s important to me that Lower Decks is surprising,” showrunner Mike McMahan informed Decider. “And I think that when we resolve something quickly, like the Captain Freeman stuff, it’s got to be because we’re earning more time with our Lower Deckers.”

In truth, viewers can be spending a lot extra time with the Lower Deck crew, because it was beforehand introduced that Jack Quaid (who performs Boimler on the present) and Tawny Newsome can be showing stay motion on fellow Paramount+ collection, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. To discover out extra about that, in addition to what to anticipate in Season 3, learn on.

Decider: I wished to ask concerning the Strange New Worlds crossover: how concerned in which can be you?

Mike McMahan: I used to be closely concerned. I imply, Akiva [Goldsman] and Henry [Alonso Myers] are enormous followers of Lower Decks and have been since they had been writing their first season of Strange New Worlds. In truth, Henry wears all of the Lower Decks shirts within the writers room of Strange New Worlds.

So initially, once they got here to me and so they stated that they wished Jack [Quaid] and Tawny [Newsome] within the present, was I into it, we brainstormed the easiest way to do it, and what can be enjoyable. And then after they wrote the script… They had been actually respectful concerning the characters and what I believed was the very best use of them, and what can be essentially the most enjoyable use of them. I obtained to do a bunch of passes on the script, simply giving them jokes, gives, and updating the dialogue.

It actually seems like a merger of Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds. I’ve been sitting in modifying with Henry. Oh God, I wished to go to set so dangerous, but it surely was when one of many COVID spikes occurred. And I’ve two youngsters, however Tawny and Jack had been sending me photographs from set in costume, hanging out with Jonathan Frakes, making enjoyable of me that I couldn’t be there.

It was so humorous and superior. The tone of it’s simply finest associates hanging out. I feel I informed someone it was like a attraction offensive. Watching that episode, it doesn’t really feel like a gritty excessive stakes factor. It simply seems like god, I want I lived on the Enterprise for this second. You know what I imply?

And are they going to return the favor? Are we going to get these Strange New Worlds of us popping up on Lower Decks sooner or later?

Well, that will be a bit more durable. When you see that episode, you’re going to see how they create these two eras collectively as a result of clearly they’re such totally different eras. The feeling to me is a bit like “Trials and Tribble-ations”, a particular sort of shock episode in a method. And I feel that if I can ever get one among them on Lower Decks, I might completely do it. I like their solid a lot. I particularly love how a lot Ethan [Peck] and Jack love one another. Whenever we hang around, they’re hopping round being like… They grew to become such buddies. It’s so cute.

Getting into Season 3, you wrap up the Pakled arc within the premiere, and the season appears to be rather less on overarching plot for the season, extra concerning the characters and done-in-one adventures whereas pushing the emotional arcs. Why go on this path?

Well, you haven’t seen the ultimate two episodes.

True.

So I might be cautious of claiming that there’s undoubtedly not a season lengthy arc. Because in 9, a factor will get revealed that ties a bunch of stuff that didn’t appear related collectively after which 10 resolves it. Pakleds had been resolved, however they’re additionally nonetheless on the market. You know what I imply? It’s sort of like how Klingons by no means obtained quote unquote resolved, even after Undiscovered Country. The Pakleds are nonetheless on the desk. I felt like I’d carried out a lot that I wished to do with the Pakleds that I used to be like, “Fuck, how many more episodes of this show am I going to get to do?” I obtained to maintain doing all the things I need to do. I don’t need to simply hold taking part in the hits for me.

So you’ll see within the remaining couple episodes, there’s a mixture of legacy baddies, but in addition one thing that connects a whole lot of the stuff collectively, a few of the Rutherford stuff, a few of the Captain Freeman stuff in a method that hopefully individuals don’t see coming. But on the similar time, it’s vital to me that Lower Decks is stunning. And I feel that after we resolve one thing rapidly, just like the Captain Freeman stuff, it’s obtained to be as a result of we’re incomes extra time with our Lower Deckers. And that we’re going to be utilizing that and never squandering it, and liking what we’re seeing and what we’re studying about them, and seeing what they’re studying about themselves as they’re going.

Like I’ve stated earlier than, Lower Decks is sort of a … It’s not the Star Trek present the place they uncover unusual new worlds. It’s extra about self-discovery from people who aren’t the place they’re presupposed to be but, and don’t know who they’re 100% but. So that’s greater than rescuing captains and stealing star ships. That’s what the present is about.

So, the final two seasons, I’ve requested you, when are we going to get a live-action Star Trek: Lower Decks? Since I can’t ask that anymore, when are we going to get an actual life First Contact-land?

Oh, you imply in actual life, you need to desire a Bozeman in actual life? Listen, I’m down.

Alright! Let’s do it.

I imply, I’m nonetheless mourning dropping the Vegas expertise. I might stay at that place. Let’s get extra. Come on, hear, Paramount Plus. We all desire a Star Trek bar that’s everlasting with a restaurant, and maybe a Borg expertise. Listen, all of us love Comic-Con, all of us love the Star Trek conventions, however isn’t it time to have a everlasting location once more? I’m prepared for it. Just a little Star Trek museum, perhaps some triangle-shaped cheeseburgers, basic Star Trek Vegas sort of stuff.

I’ll begin exploring areas and we’ll make it occur, Mike.

All proper, I’m on it. I’ll begin writing up the menu.

This interview has been edited for readability and size.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+.