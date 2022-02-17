Star wows in risque underboob dress

The TikTok star wore a jaw-dropping outfit that threatened to steal the highlight from supermodels strolling the catwalk at NYFW.

It’s style week in New York, which suggests a number of the world’s largest fashions are at present sashaying their means down runways throughout town.

But one designer’s present has attracted A-list celebrities simply as well-known because the fashions strolling the catwalk.

Celebrities flocked to Michael Kors Collection Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show on Tuesday, and amongst them was TikTok star turned actress Addison Rae.

The 21-year-old posed on the present’s crimson carpet carrying a skin-tight leather-based gown that featured a plunging neckline and thigh cut up.

The gown, which was designed by Michael Kors, additionally featured an underboob cut-out, with Rae accessorising the look with assertion gold earrings.

The He’s All That star saved the remainder of her look easy, carrying strappy black sandals and an identical clutch.

Also attending the runway present was Blake Lively, with the actress additionally sporting an outfit designed by Michael Kors.

The Gossip Girl star wore a powder blue go well with set that featured an abs-baring crop prime, pencil skirt and blazer, which she threw over her shoulders whereas posing for photographers.

Lively paired the outfit with pointed pumps, channelling outdated Hollywood glamour by carrying her hair in styled waves and sporting a press release crimson lip.

The actress additionally appeared alongside Brooke Shields, who regarded stylish in black cigarette leg trousers and matching blazer.

On the runway it was a sister act with each Bella and Gigi Hadid strutting their stuff in Michael Kors’ new assortment.

Gigi donned a dramatic sequined black robe and wore her hair in a slicked-back center half bun.

Bella sported the identical coiffure as her sister however wore a high-necked gown that featured a midriff cut-out and thigh cut up.

Irina Shayk additionally walked the runway, with the Russian supermodel carrying a classy silver trench coat.

Supermodel turned actress Emily Ratajkowski was additionally within the present and wore a retro-style leopard print go well with.

Kors described his present because the “antithesis of sad slipper life” — however with ease in thoughts, he advised Vogue.

“There’s not a single full-on evening look that’s not as easy as a T-shirt,” he mentioned of the Fall/Winter 2022 Runway Show.