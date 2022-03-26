Starbucks shooting sees police officer gunned down, run over in parking lot

A police officer was fatally shot and run over on Friday after a confrontation at a Starbucks car parking zone in Everett, Washington.

A 50-year-old man, whose identify has not been launched, shot Everett police officer Dan Rocha, 41, a number of instances earlier than operating over his physique as he fled the scene, KNWN radio station reported.

No different particulars have been revealed concerning the occasions that led as much as the capturing, however Rocha, who labored within the Everett Police Department since 2017, was responding to a report of “suspicious activity” that led to the altercation with the suspect, The Everett Herald reported.

A close-by witness stated he heard a number of gunshots and noticed the officer’s physique on the bottom because the suspect put away his gun and fled the scene in a blue Mini Cooper. The shooter additionally tore off the again bumper of the automobile as he drove away.

Police stated that the suspect was arrested throughout a police pursuit shortly after the capturing that ended within the crash of three autos, based on the Herald. The crash induced no accidents.

The suspect was then transferred to an area hospital for minor accidents and was anticipated to be transferred to Snohomish County Jail, based on Courtney O’Keefe, a spokeswoman for the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

“Officer Rocha had a heart for service,” stated Everett Police Department Chief Dan Templeman, based on KNWN. “He loved the community and the officers he was privileged to serve with every day.”

Templeman stated that Rocha first served town as a parking enforcement officer earlier than deciding to change into a cop. He additionally added {that a} ceremony and memorial fund can be launched inside the coming days to honor Rocha.

The police chief stated that the final time an officer on the division was killed within the line of obligation was in July 1999 when officer Brian Michael DiBucci fell 100 ft to his demise throughout a pursuit.

“He [Rocha] served the City of Everett as a patrol officer in North Everett for most of his career and was well respected by both the community and his fellow officers. His loss will forever leave a void in our agency and our community,” the Everett Police Department stated in a press release Friday evening on its Facebook web page.

Meanwhile, Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin additionally expressed grief over the lack of the officer.

“I am devastated by the loss of Officer Dan Rocha, a valued member of our Everett Police Department who was killed today in the line of duty. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones, as well as our entire Everett Police Department grieving this senseless loss,” the mayor stated in a press release on Friday.

“Our police officers bravely put themselves in harm’s way to keep every one of us safe. When one of our heroes falls, it causes a ripple of grief felt by our entire community. We are heartbroken, and honor Officer Rocha’s memory, legacy, and ultimate sacrifice in service to our City,” she added.

The Everett Police Department stated that an investigation has been launched into the officer’s demise and can be performed by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.

Newsweek contacted the Snohomish sheriff’s workplace and can replace the story as soon as a response is acquired.