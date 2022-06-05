Starbucks union says the coffee giant is closing a store to retaliate

toggle caption Joshua Bessex/AP

Joshua Bessex/AP

Starbucks is closing a retailer in Ithaca, N.Y., in what Starbucks union organizers are calling an unlawful transfer of retaliation after staff on the location voted to unionize.

The espresso large gave the staff on the College Ave. location close to Cornell University a one-week discover of the closure, the union says, with the shop slated to completely shut on June 10.

It was one among three Starbucks areas in Ithaca that voted to unionize on April 8.

Workers on the College Ave. location beforehand went on a one-day strike in April for what the union says had been unsafe working circumstances — “a waste emergency caused by the overflowing grease trap.” Starbucks later cited the grease entice as cause for shuttering the placement, in line with the union.

“This is clearly retaliation for our small grasps at dignity as workers, but our strike showed them what power we have,” Benjamin South, an worker on the College Ave. location, mentioned in an announcement.

A union committee says it is submitting an unfair labor observe cost with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging that Starbucks is closing the shop to retaliate in opposition to employee actions which might be protected by labor legal guidelines.

The union additionally alleges Starbucks acted in violation of its authorized obligations to cut price over retailer closure, and that the corporate closed the shop to discourage different staff from unionizing.

Starbucks didn’t instantly reply to NPR’s request for remark.

A Starbucks spokesperson told Bloomberg that the closure was unrelated to unionization and was as an alternative based mostly on amenities, staffing and time and attendance points.

“We open and close stores as a regular part of our operations,” spokesperson Reggie Borges instructed the positioning Friday. “With deep care and urgency we continuously work to create the kind of store environment that partners and customers expect of Starbucks. Our goal is to ensure that every partner is supported in their individual situation, and we have immediate opportunities available in the market.”

Starbucks shops throughout the nation have seen a surge of union organizing within the previous a number of months, with greater than 230 Starbucks shops submitting petitions for union elections and a few 50 shops voting to affix the nationwide union Workers United between December and early May.