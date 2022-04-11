Star’s lawyer ordered ‘stocktake’ of VIPs affected by border closure

“There may have been some examples that I had been made aware of where the [procedure] hadn’t been strictly followed, yes.” Loading Power accomplished his second day of proof to the inquiry, which has beforehand heard infamous junket operator Suncity continued operating a personal gaming salon on the on line casino for greater than a yr after proof of soiled money dealings emerged. The normal counsel earlier denied that he tried to sanitise or “water down” a danger report about Suncity with annotations putting out references to suspected cash laundering and non-compliance. He rejected claims he conspired with senior executives to minimize allegations that junket group Suncity was linked to organised crime.

“I don’t believe it was watered down … I don’t believe it was a highly sanitised version,” Power advised the listening to. The inquiry has beforehand heard the primary model of the report, delivered in October 2020, was extremely essential of the way in which the Star had dealt with its relationship with Suncity, specifically its response to suspicions that it was utilizing the on line casino to launder cash. “You see, what you’re doing there is directing the removal of criticism of the process, aren’t you?” Sharp stated. Power additionally rejected that he falsely offered enterprise recommendation about coping with Suncity’s operator Alvin Chau as authorized recommendation to maintain it from the regulator. Sharp urged one e mail he despatched to the on line casino’s due diligence supervisor in December 2020 was “seeking to cloak a document in legal privilege so that it is immune from production to the regulator.”