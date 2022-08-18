Stars: Nearly identical coffee shop chain replaces Starbucks in Moscow

After Starbucks closed its shops in Moscow following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February, an in depth facsimile is now opening instead.

The title — Stars Coffee — and the emblem, a twin of the Starbucks mermaid sporting a Russian kokoshnik headdress as a substitute of a crown, are virtually the identical.

The menu, judging by the corporate app launched a day earlier than the shop’s formal opening Friday, would look acquainted to any Starbucks buyer.

Seattle-based Starbucks was one of the seen of the wave of international firms that pulled out of Russia or suspended their operations in response to Russia’s navy operation in Ukraine. Others embody McDonald’s, IKEA and fast-fashion large H&M.

The departure of those firms was believed to have been a psychological blow to Russians who had change into used to the comforts of Western-style client tradition. But Russian entrepreneurs noticed a possibility in all of the sudden unoccupied shops.

Former McDonald’s retailers are reopening and attracting sizable crowds beneath the title Vkusno i Tochka, or It’s Tasty, Full-Stop. The menu is a testomony to imitation being probably the most honest type of flattery.

Yunus Yusupov, a well-liked rap artist who makes use of the stage title Timati, and restaurateur Anton Pinsky partnered to purchase the Starbucks property and took the imitation technique a step additional by giving the operation an English-language title.

At a information convention Thursday, they vowed to reopen all the previous Starbucks beneath their new identification and even develop the enterprise.

The US firm had constructed its Russian operation to about 130 shops since getting into the nation in 2007.

While the shut resemblance of the brand new operations to their predecessors may very well be seen as a easy copy-paste of another person’s inspiration and energy and are questionable by way of mental property, the Starbucks and McDonald’s successors additionally match a national-pride idea.

Since Russia was walloped by sanctions and international pullouts, officers often assert that Russia will overcome by relying by itself sources and energies.

“Now the economic situation is difficult, but this is a time of opportunity,” Oleg Eskindarov, president of the holding firm that partnered within the Starbucks deal, instructed the state information company Tass.

“For the past four months, we have been very actively looking at exiting companies following the example of Starbucks. There are several more similar examples, but we cannot talk about them yet.”