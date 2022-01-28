Stars to celebrate Betty White: Biden, Cher, Ellen and more join party

Forever a legend.

The late nice Betty White with additional be memorialized and immortalized in an upcoming NBC particular celebrating her lengthy life and profession.

“Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” is ready to premiere on Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. and can characteristic an all-star forged remembering the actress.

White died on Dec. 31 on the age of 99, simply a number of weeks shy of her a centesimal birthday.

President Joe Biden, Drew Barrymore, Cher, Anthony Mackie and Tracy Morgan are among the many visitors set to seem.

Valerie Bertinelli, Bryan Cranston, Ted Danson, Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey, Ana Gasteyer, Goldie Hawn, Vicki Lawrence, Jane Leeves, Jay Leno, Wendie Malick, Joel McHale, Jean Smart and Mary Steenburgen can even be approaching.

“Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl” will debut on Peacock the next day.

The “Golden Girls” star recorded a sentimental message for her followers simply 11 days earlier than her passing. The video was shared on her official Facebook page and was taped in anticipation for what would have been her a centesimal birthday.

“I just want to thank you all for your love and support over the years,” White stated. “Thank you so much, and stick around!”

White’s assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, requested followers within the caption to take on the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The social media problem implored followers to donate $5 to an animal charity in honor of the “Hot and Cleveland” actress.

“Good morning! As we continue to see number [sic] coming in from all over the world — it’s just absolutely amazing how much money all of you raised for the animals through #thebettywhitechallenge,” Mikelas wrote. “She could never have imagined such an outpouring of love and would have be [sic] so grateful to everyone.”

The particular will rejoice the lengthy life and profession of the “Golden Girls” star. NBC

Mikelas added that White filmed two movies on Dec. 20. One was posted days earlier than her demise and one other that appeared in “Betty White: A Celebration.” The tribute movie was solely obtainable to look at in cinemas on Jan. 17.

“When we recorded her special message to fans who attended the movie, we also recorded one that we had planned to put on social media on her birthday,” Mikelas continued. “She was using the occasion of her 100th birthday to celebrate YOU – her fans. She knew how lucky she was; she felt the love, and she never took it for granted. I think it’s appropriate to post today as a thank from Betty and the animals ❤️.”

White suffered a stroke on Christmas Day, a couple of week earlier than her demise.