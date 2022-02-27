Star’s wild topless birthday post

US discuss present host Chelsea Handler has turned 47 in model – posting a topless video of herself snowboarding down a mountain in nothing however a pair of panties.

Chelsea Handler has celebrated her birthday snowboarding topless, posting a video that embodies the phrase: “Living your best life”.

The US comic, 47, has shared a really wild video to Instagram of herself racing down a ski slope clad solely in aqua panties whereas holding a drink in a single hand and a blunt within the different.

Attached to her helmet had been the American and Canadian flags and a chunk of fabric draped throughout her again that learn “Koy,” a reference to her boyfriend, Jo Koy.

“47. Doing all the things I love with the man I love,” she captioned the video.

Koy, 50, apparently additionally enjoys taking his shirt off, as he joined in on the topless enjoyable on a snowmobile.

Handler appears to have absolutely recovered from a well being scare that noticed her cancel two dates of her Vaccinated and Horny Tour and landed her within the hospital earlier this month.

She joked in a video from her mattress on the time that she was “not pregnant,” however didn’t specify why she sought medical consideration.

Page Six reported in September 2021 that the previous Chelsea Lately host was courting and “in love” with Koy, who can be a comic book. Every week later, they turned Instagram-official when she shared a comfy snap of them collectively.

Handler, who beforehand dated TV government Ted Harbert and hotelier Andre Balazs, has credited Koy with renewing her religion in males.

“Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence?” she wrote on Instagram in November. “Someone who loves the fact that I’m not going to take anyone’s sh*t and isn’t intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness? Jo has renewed my faith in men.”

The Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me, Chelsea writer additionally reassured followers to not lose coronary heart in the event that they’re in search of somebody particular.

“For everyone who is still looking for their person, do not adjust who you are or make yourself smaller to find them,” she suggested.

“Be patient and never settle for anything less than you deserve. Your person is coming and sometimes — they’ve been standing in front of you the whole time.”

This story initially appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission