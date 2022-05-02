Startup co-founder did this when her father sent her a matrimonial match

It is a dream of each dad or mum to see their youngsters married. For that they’re keen to do quite a lot of issues, together with trying to find potential bride or groom on matrimonial web sites. However, a person was in for a shock when he despatched a wedding profile of a potential groom to his daughter from a matrimonial web site. A screenshot of the dialog between the person and his daughter is now going viral on Twitter and it’s hilarious to learn.

Udita Paul, co-founder of a Fintech startup in Bengaluru, shared the screenshot of the dialog that she had together with her father. Her father had despatched her the bio-data of a potential groom from a matrimonial web site. However, she ended up interviewing him as he had seven years of fintech expertise and her agency was hiring. Her father expectedly wasn’t impressed and stated to his daughter that “you can’t hire people from matrimonial sites”.

“What getting disowned from father looks like,” she posted together with the screenshot on Twitter. She posted the tweet on April 29 and it’s got greater than 12,000 likes up to now.

In a follow-up tweet, she talked about that the person is in search of 62 LPA + ESOPs and she will be able to’t afford him. She additionally wrote that her dad deleted her profile from the matrimonial website.

“Please give me some idea how to avoid the matrimonial matches arranged by a family who doesn’t bother about my career… Offcourse it’s important to get a match but not forcibly!” commented a Twitter person. “And that’s how you play by the rules while braking them,” wrote one other. “One of the best things I have read today, more power to you girl. I can’t stop smiling and now laughing,” stated a 3rd.

Even the matrimonial web site replied to the put up on Twitter.

Let us know if you happen to nonetheless have a gap & we are going to apply for the proper life accomplice. #WeMatchBetter 😉 — Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) April 29, 2022

What do you consider this fascinating flip of occasions?