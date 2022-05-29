Startup Zilingo’s Communications Head Resigns After Co-Founder’s Exit

Startup Zilingo’s communications head Naushaba Salahuddin has resigned

Almost two months after Singapore-based commerce enterprise Zilingo’s co-founder Ankiti Bose was fired over allegations of economic irregularities, the corporate’s Head of Communication and Public Relations Naushaba Salahuddin, has additionally resigned.

Ms Salahuddin, who was earlier suspended for in search of to query her employer’s media statements after Ms Bose’s removing, expressed hope that reality will prevail.

The former communications head of Zilingo introduced her resignation on LinkedIn final week, saying, “As I possibly risk facing more threats and discredit for expressing dissent and for this post, I can walk away knowing that I gave this company my all. It has been one of my biggest learning curves, and I have met some of the best people who I am now proud to call my closest friends. I am immensely grateful and humbled by all the support and kindness I got, especially from my industry contacts, during this tumultuous time in my career.”

“I have faith that the truth will still prevail. While I wish to share more revelations in the coming days, it is now absolutely critical that you all appreciate the sensitivity of the situation, and understand that not just me but several other individuals may be coming under threat and duress for standing by the truth,” she wrote additional.

Meanwhile Ms Bose has alleged social media abuse submit her exit from Zilingo, claiming that her private info was leaked with out her permission.

The startup had sacked Ms Bose, the 30-year-old entrepreneur on March 31 after receiving “complaints of main monetary irregularities”, media stories mentioned.

Ms Bose introduced on May 27 that she had obtained an expedited protecting order in opposition to a Twitter consumer from the Singapore courts. Her assertion didn’t title the consumer, the stories additional mentioned.

Zilingo is supported by Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia, Temasek, German funding agency Burda, and Belgian household workplace Sofina, amongst others, and is valued at over $800 million.