State agency employee accused of accepting bribe from Digital Vibes pleads not guilty | News24

Lizeka Tonjeni, who’s accused of accepting a bribe of R160 000 from Digital Vibes, didn’t make any monetary disclosures to the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA), in respect of the cash she acquired.

Tonjeni was an worker at MISA.

This was revealed within the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday, within the trial in opposition to Tonjeni.

She pleaded not responsible to at least one rely of corruption.

Tonjeni allegedly accepted the bribe from Digital Vibes to additional the corporate’s pursuits whereas she was challenge supervisor of a R3.9 million contract awarded to the controversial firm in 2018.

The first witness to take the stand was the assistant director of threat administration at MISA, Lesego Bokaba.

Bokaba advised the courtroom that a part of her duties included being an ethics officer, which assisted staff with their monetary disclosures and declarations. This is the approval course of for remunerative work by staff outdoors of the state-owned company.

Bokaba went by the processes that needed to be adopted in making declarations – and likewise testified that an worker shouldn’t have any relationship with service suppliers contracted to MISA.

After Tonjeni’s declarations had been handed to the courtroom as proof, Bokaba testified that no monetary declarations had been made by the accused between 2018 and 2020.

The solely disclosure talked about was that Tonjeni was the director of an organization, which was known as Divine Spectrum.

However, it was recorded that no cash had been made through the consultancy firm in the course of the interval talked about.

Bokaba mentioned it was clear from the declaration that Tonjeni didn’t conduct any work outdoors of her employment.

During cross-examination, Tonjeni’s lawyer, who beforehand refused to present his identify to the media, put plenty of hypothetical conditions to Bokaba, which he known as eventualities.

One such state of affairs was that different staff had been additionally paid cash by Digital Vibes, however that Tonjeni was the one one criminally charged, successfully saying she was focused.

He additionally requested why Tonjeni was charged, versus being reprimanded internally, for not making a disclosure.

CEO was conscious of funds

The lawyer then put it to Bokaba that the MISA CEO, whom he didn’t identify, was conscious that Tonjeni was engaged with remunerative work for Digital Vibes.

He didn’t specify what work this was – however asserted that, if the CEO was conscious, this was tantamount to a verbal disclosure and approval.

Bokaba retorted that there needed to be a written approval for remunerative work outdoors of MISA.

He then alleged that Tonjeni additionally bought well being merchandise and that one in every of her purchasers was the CEO.

Bokaba mentioned she didn’t contemplate purchases made by the CEO as an approval as a result of there was a course of concerned in getting approval.

Bokaba beforehand said that the CEO was the very best decision-maker on approval requests to do work outdoors of the office.

News24 beforehand reported that MISA falls below the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) – and, on the time, Zweli Mkhize was the Cogta minister.

One of the oblique house owners of Digital Vibes, Tahera Mather, was his spokesperson.

According to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), Mather and Naadhira Mitha had been the true house owners of Digital Vibes, although the corporate was registered within the identify of a petroleum station supervisor in Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal.

Digital Vibes has additionally been the topic of an investigation right into a R150 million tender with the nationwide Department of Health.

The SIU discovered that the contract was irregular and illegal, and that Mkhize and his household benefitted from the tender.