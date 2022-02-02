State already paid R161m to ex-councillors: MPs decry slow payments | News24

Thus far, the state has paid R161 million to municipal councillors who haven’t been re-elected final 12 months.

These funds are solely to 66% of the 5 078 who’re entitled to the gratuity.

MPs had been involved concerning the sluggish cost to “their comrades, fellow fighters and fellow democrats”.

The state has already paid greater than R161 million to municipal councillors who weren’t re-elected in final 12 months’s municipal elections, and MPs are involved a few of “their comrades, fellow fighters and fellow democrats haven’t been paid yet”.

The Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs met on Tuesday.

The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs delivered a presentation on the state of municipalities and the cost of the once-off “gratuities” to councillors who didn’t be re-elected.

According to a round printed by the division, which seems to have been issued earlier than final 12 months’s elections, solely non-returning councillors who’ve served greater than 24 steady months on the finish of the time period, which was 1 November 2021, had been eligible for the gratuity.

Former councillors who served the entire time period of 63 months will get 100% of three months of their fundamental wage. The quantity paid to a former councillor is decided by what number of months they served out of the 63 months and a proportion of three months’ fundamental wage.

Tax shall be deducted from these quantities.

Before these funds are made, the previous councillors and their municipalities have to supply paperwork to the division.

It knowledgeable the committee there have been 5 078 former councillors who ought to be paid, of which 90% have filed their paperwork with the division. Of the municipalities’ worksheets, 94% have been obtained.

Thus far, 66% of the councillors, or 3 341, have been paid. They have been paid R242 442 000, however R71 285 000 have been deducted for tax.

The division cited a “challenge” that they’ve misplaced three full days because of a connectivity outage.

It additionally needed to refer queries again to municipalities to acquire correct particulars because of the incorrect fundamental wage and whole annual remuneration offered, discrepancies between IEC knowledge and paperwork submitted for when councillors began and incorrect or lacking SARS tax reference numbers.

EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi stated some former councillors had a “black Christmas” as a result of they’d not obtained their gratuities.

She stated councillors who’ve submitted their paperwork on time had misplaced their jobs, they usually had been entitled to the cost.

“The department was lagging behind on this one.”

ANC MP Phindisile Xaba-Ntshaba stated:

They [the department] should pace up. Our comrades, they’ve purchased homes. They should be sure that they get their cash quick, in order that they’ll pay their homes.

DA MP Eleanore Spies added it was unacceptable the previous councillors had waited so lengthy for his or her gratuities.

She stated the difficulty was near house for her.

“My husband is an ex-councillor. He filed everything. He was not coming back and he knew it. And he has done SARS and everything, and he has not received his payment.”

Spies added folks within the city subsequent to him obtained their gratuities, however he had not.

“So, that was just a bit close to home and why I can relate to what is happening because I’m experiencing it.”

Department officers stated they had been trying to kind the matter out rapidly and was working with the SA Local Government Association to stop it from occurring in future.

Deputy Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng stated the method began as early as 10 October 2021, and the division began making funds on 10 December 2021.

She added in earlier years, some councillors obtained their funds three years down the road, and there have been cases the place cash-strapped municipalities used the cash for different issues.

However, this time, the “funds have always been available”, Nkadimeng stated.

“We appreciate that the delay is better avoidable and shouldn’t have happened.”

