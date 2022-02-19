State Cannot Be Permitted To Take Benefit Of Its Own Wrong: Supreme Court

Supreme Court mentioned as a welfare State, the State ought to not have taken such a stand.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has upheld a Gujarat High Court order directing the state authorities to pay pensionary advantages to a person who retired after rendering greater than 30 years of service.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna mentioned the State can’t be permitted to take the advantage of its personal incorrect.

“To take the services continuously for 30 years and thereafter to contend that an employee who has rendered 30 years continuous service shall not be eligible for pension is nothing but unreasonable,” the bench mentioned.

The prime court docket mentioned as a welfare State, the State ought to not have taken such a stand.

“In the present case, the High Court has not committed any error in directing the State to pay pensionary benefits to the respondent who has retired after rendering more than 30 years service,” the bench mentioned.