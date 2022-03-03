State Committee on Work with Diaspora continues to evacuate Azerbaijanis from Ukraine (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

Some 170 compatriots have been despatched from Ukraine’s Odessa to

Moldova underneath the group of the State Committee on Work with

Diaspora and diaspora organizations, Chairman of ‘Birlik Odessa

Diaspora of Azerbaijanis’ public group Rovshan Guliyev mentioned,

the State Committee informed Trend.

According to the assertion, the evacuation of residents from

Moldova to Azerbaijan is anticipated within the coming days.

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the

State Committee on Work with Diaspora, appearing in coordination with

different authorities companies, is doing every little thing doable to evacuate

compatriots from Ukraine.