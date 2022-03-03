Europe
State Committee on Work with Diaspora continues to evacuate Azerbaijanis from Ukraine (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3
Trend:
Some 170 compatriots have been despatched from Ukraine’s Odessa to
Moldova underneath the group of the State Committee on Work with
Diaspora and diaspora organizations, Chairman of ‘Birlik Odessa
Diaspora of Azerbaijanis’ public group Rovshan Guliyev mentioned,
the State Committee informed Trend.
According to the assertion, the evacuation of residents from
Moldova to Azerbaijan is anticipated within the coming days.
On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the
State Committee on Work with Diaspora, appearing in coordination with
different authorities companies, is doing every little thing doable to evacuate
compatriots from Ukraine.