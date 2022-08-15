State Department: 5 of 8 wounded in shooting in Jerusalem from Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Eight individuals had been wounded in a shooting targeting a bus near the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Saturday night.

The State Department says 5 of them are Americans who’re from Brooklyn.

On Sunday, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner spoke with individuals who know them in Williamsburg.

People saved coming to a synagogue on Hooper Street and had been holding the Glick household of their prayers. Rozner was informed the daddy tried shielding his spouse and two kids from the bullets, however all had been injured.

Everyone she spoke to at Congregation Satmar is aware of and respects the Glick household, who’re a part of the Satmar group, a Hasidic sect of Orthodox Judaism.

Rabbi Moishe Indig stated he’s encouraging everybody to hope for Shia Hersh Glick, a most cancers survivor who was shot Saturday night time whereas ready for a cab at a bus cease in Jerusalem.

“He’s a very beloved person, charming person,” Indig stated. “He has been through a lot in his life, unfortunately, and as of about a week or 10 days ago he came to my office. We had a conversation, a meeting, with him and when he left he told me, like, ‘Rabbi, just give me a hug. Keep me in your prayers.'”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated Glick tried shielding his spouse, son and daughter from the bullets.

“He was shot in the neck and they had him on a respirator, but it looks like his condition is improving,” Schumer stated.

Community chief Isaac Abraham stated he is associated to the household by marriage, including Glick’s spouse and daughter had been shot in addition to his son, who just lately obtained engaged. They had been in Jerusalem as a part of a visit to hope forward of the milestone.

“They were done with one part of services head to King David’s cemetery to do prayers there and we ended up praying for them,” Abraham stated.

Abraham stated a pregnant mom from Borough Park was additionally shot within the stomach and had an emergency C-section. Both she and the kid are in severe situation.

“This should not happen when you’re going to a religious place, a mosque, a church, a shul, any place,” Abraham stated.

The suspect turned himself into police and the weapon he carried with him was recovered.

Israeli media stated he is not recognized for any terror-related offenses, however has a legal report.

The assault follows a tense week between Israelis and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

I’m horrified by the phobia assault in Jerusalem, and by the information {that a} household of New Yorkers has been impacted. My workforce is making contact with @StateDept to help nonetheless doable. We condemn terror and stand with the Israeli individuals as they search peace. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 14, 2022

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted, “I’m horrified by the terror attack in Jerusalem … My team is making contact with the State Department to assist however possible.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams additionally tweeted that New Yorkers stand with Israel, and that his workforce was in touch with the Israeli authorities.

All the Americans injured within the capturing are anticipated to outlive.