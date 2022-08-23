State Department advises U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine now, says Russia is ‘stepping up efforts’ against civilians

“It’s simply impossible to count Russian artillery strikes,” he mentioned.

The killing of Darya Dugina — daughter of Russian ultra-nationalist Alexander Dugin — in a automobile explosion over the weekend prompted some Russian nationalists to name for extra strikes in Ukraine. Russia has blamed Ukrainians for Dugina’s demise, whereas Ukraine has instructed it may need been a results of Russian infighting.

The warfare has killed 9,000 Ukrainian troops, Ukrainian Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi mentioned this week. The United Nations has estimated 5,587 civilians have been killed in Russian assaults.

The violence has additionally precipitated fears of nuclear risks; Russian assaults close to a nuclear plant in Nikopol on Monday wounded 4 individuals. President Joe Biden and different world leaders have referred to as for Russia to stop assaults close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The world is dealing with a “maximum moment of danger” by way of nuclear danger, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres mentioned on Monday.

Elsewhere within the warfare, the Ukrainian navy mentioned it struck a strategically vital bridge within the Russian-occupied Kherson area on Monday. The warfare has stretched into six months of battle between the 2 nations, as of this week.

The State Department has warned touring American residents that the warfare in Ukraine is unstable and will “deteriorate without warning.”

Russia, beneath President Vladimir Putin, invaded Ukraine in late February.

Christopher Miller and The Associated Press contributed to this report.