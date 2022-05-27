State Department approves sale of helicopters to Egypt in $2.6 bln deal

The State Department stated Thursday that it had accepted the sale of greater than 20 heavy-lift helicopters to Egypt.

According to the assertion launched by the Pentagon, the deal is estimated to value round $2.6 billion, which stated the Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the doable sale.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Egypt requested 23 CH-47F Chinook helicopters and different components and weapons, together with AN/APR-39 Radar Warning Receivers and ammunition.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East,” the assertion stated.

Egypt’s new helicopters and weapons will strengthen its homeland protection and deter regional threats and Cairo won’t have any bother “absorbing this equipment and services into its armed forces,” in accordance with the US.

The principal contractor will probably be Boeing.