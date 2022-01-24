State Department orders diplomats’ families to leave US embassy in Kyiv amid Russia tensions

The State Department ordered diplomats’ households Sunday afternoon to depart the U.S. embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, amid heightened fears of a Russian attack on the nation.

The embassy has additionally licensed non-emergency workers to depart, in keeping with an inner cable obtained by ABC News.

In an up to date journey advisory issued later Sunday, the State Department confirmed the drawdown and urged U.S. residents in Ukraine to contemplate departing the nation now utilizing industrial flights.

“These are prudent precautions that in no way undermine our support for, our commitment to Ukraine,” a senior State Department official mentioned Sunday. The division made the choice now “based on this military buildup, based on how we see these developments,” they added, calling it the “right moment.”

Ukraine has been on the State Department’s highest journey advisory — Level 4: Do Not Travel — for months due to COVID-19. Last month, the embassy up to date that warning to say, “Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine,” which “would severely impact the U.S. Embassy’s ability to provide consular services” to Americans.

A State Department spokesperson mentioned Saturday that the U.S. is not going to evacuate Americans like within the operation performed out of Afghanistan final August.

“American citizens should not anticipate that there will be U.S. government-sponsored evacuations. Currently commercial flights are available to support departures,” the spokesperson mentioned.

The change within the embassy’s standing has upset some Ukrainian officers, many who’re skeptical that Russia is planning an assault and assume it’s as a substitute persevering with to boost the stress to destabilize the nation.

“The U.S. embassy in Kyiv is going to continue to operate in an uninterrupted way to support Ukraine at this critical moment,” the senior State Department official mentioned.