State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash Between Truck, Sedan In Central Minnesota

TORDENSKJOLD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in central Minnesota that occurred early Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on Highway 210 in Tordenskjold Township, east of Fergus Falls, round 12:40 a.m.

A 19-year-old girl driving a Chevrolet sedan westbound and a 43-year-old man driving a Ford straight truck eastbound collided.

The state patrol didn’t say what number of have been killed within the crash. The 19-year-old was the only real occupant of the sedan, whereas 9 folks, together with the driving force, have been within the truck, in keeping with the state patrol.

Several businesses responded to help with the crash.



