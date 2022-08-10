Americas
State Police: 1 dead, several injured in bus crash on N.J. Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — There was a lethal accident on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday evening.
Just earlier than 7 p.m., state police responded to a crash involving an overturned bus on the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp from the outer roadway.
State police mentioned there are a number of accidents and one confirmed fatality.
The southbound outer roadway and repair space ramp are closed as police examine.
