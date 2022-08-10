State Police: 1 dead, several injured in bus crash on N.J. Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — There was a lethal accident on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday evening.

Just earlier than 7 p.m., state police responded to a crash involving an overturned bus on the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp from the outer roadway.

State police mentioned there are a number of accidents and one confirmed fatality.

At 653pm, NJSP responded to a crash involving an overturned bus on the @NJTurnpike Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp from the outer roadway. There are a number of accidents with 1 confirmed fatality. Outer roadway and repair space ramp are closed for the investigation. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) August 10, 2022

The southbound outer roadway and repair space ramp are closed as police examine.

Please stick with CBS, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for extra on this growing story.