State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci Dies After Crash Involving A Tanker Truck On I-93 In Stoneham

STONEHAM (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper died because of a critical crash on I-93 North in Stoneham. A tanker truck hit a State Police cruiser pushed by Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, shortly after midnight Thursday, State Police mentioned.

At the time, Bucci was pulling to the aspect of the street to assist a disabled driver.

The tanker truck was carrying 10,000 gallons of gasoline.

Two Good Samaritans stopped to drag Bucci out of her cruiser. A Stoneham police officer driving by the scene additionally stopped to carry out emergency first support till first responders arrived.

The trooper was then rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Mass State Police are mourning the lack of 34-year-old Trooper Tamar Bucci who was killed in a crash on 93 North in #Stoneham final evening. She was within the strategy of making an attempt to help a disabled driver when her cruiser was struck by a truck @wbz Photo from @MassStatePolice pic.twitter.com/1fFiP5E9Vp — Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) March 4, 2022

“Despite the heroic efforts of the citizens, the Stoneham officer, the Armstrong Ambulance crew, and the emergency staff at MGH, Trooper Bucci was pronounced deceased at the hospital,” Colonel Christopher Mason mentioned at a media briefing Friday morning. “The department is devastated by her loss.”

Bucci was a Woburn resident and had been with the Massachusetts State Police for 2 years. She was a graduate of Andover High School and Middlesex Community College.

State Police mentioned the truck driver, a Methuen man, was not harm. He is cooperating and has been interviewed by police. At this time, there are not any costs.

The driver of the disabled automobile was taken to a hospital with minor inquiries.

The crash shut down a part of I-93 North proper earlier than Exit 27. Two lanes have been closed round 5 a.m., State Police tweeted.

Just earlier than 4 a.m., there was a separate crash on the southbound aspect of the freeway, immediately throughout from the bigger crash.

All lanes on the southbound aspect have since reopened.