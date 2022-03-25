State rescue push for Victorian families’ $350m power arrears

Victorian Council of Social Services president Emma King mentioned the organisation had been pushing the federal government to intervene and to repay money owed owed by a whole lot of 1000’s of households. Ms King mentioned VCOSS would ideally like the federal government to step in and pay the $30 million owed by households unable to pay, and wipe the $101 million owed by all account holders in rapid strife, saying it could be an efficient cost-of-living intervention. “We’re calling for a debt demolition payment … there’s no point for people to have an [unpaid] bill for what is an essential service,” Ms King mentioned. “It’s an essential service and let’s waive the bill because people have got no capacity whatsoever to pay it.

“This is a time to do it, remembering that it’s on the back of COVID, when people were told to stay home and stay safe, and their bills went up.” St Vincent de Paul’s supervisor of coverage and analysis, Gavin Dufty, who maintains the tariff tracker, agreed the state authorities ought to wipe invoice money owed for households who fell into arrears through the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 and 2021. “The Victorian government was one of the few jurisdictions that didn’t have targeted utility payments during the COVID pandemic,” Mr Dufty mentioned. “What this has done, is it put a lot of people in arrears. They haven’t been able to crawl out of those arrears they’re getting bigger and bigger. “So there’s a legacy issue there, and I would be supportive of government addressing those legacy debts.

A spokesman for Treasurer Tim Pallas wouldn't say if the federal government was contemplating wiping energy invoice money owed as a price range measure, however insisted that assist was already at hand for households combating utility prices. "The government is continuing to assist people doing it tough with the one-off $250 Power Saving Bonus, which has now been extended to June 2022," the spokesman mentioned. "There is also the [$650] Utility Relief Grant Scheme. Relief grants for paying overdue energy or water bills are available to low-income Victorians experiencing unexpected hardship.