State-Run Telecom And Broadband Firms’ Merger On Cards This Month

Government plans to merge BBNL with BSNL this month

New Delhi:

The authorities is planning to merge Bharat Broadband Nigam Limited (BBNL) with the loss-making state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) this month, a senior official stated.

BSNL chairman and managing director PK Purwar at a latest occasion organised by the All India Graduate Engineers and Telecom officers Association (AIGETOA), stated that the federal government is giving the telecom agency a chance for a turnaround.

“The government has decided that BBNL is going to be merged into BSNL. This means all work of BBNL at the pan-India level will come to BSNL,” Mr Purwar stated on the All India Conference of AIGETOA on March 13.

In his assembly with the union telecom minister, Mr Purwar stated he had an hour-long assembly to this impact.

BSNL already has a community of over 6.8 lakh kilometres of optical fibre cable (OFC) community.

With the proposed merger, BSNL will get 5.67 lakh kilometres of optical fibre, which has been laid throughout 1.85 lakh village panchayats within the nation utilizing the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF).

Special goal car (SPV) BBNL was fashioned in February 2012 to put an optical fibre community throughout 2.5 lakh village panchayats throughout the nation utilizing USOF and supply entry to all telecom operators on a non-discriminatory foundation.

Telecom operators should pay an 8 per cent licence price on their income from the sale of telecom companies which features a 5 per cent levy for USOF.

The state governments don’t levy the appropriate of manner (RoW) cost on laying OFC by the BBNL, which helps it save a big quantity in comparison with the charges that telecom operators are required to pay.

A question despatched to the Department of Telecom and BBNL elicited no reply.

However, few BBNL officers stated that staff within the division should not in favour of the proposed merger as a result of non-performance of BSNL on the Bharatnet venture previously and pending dues of distributors regardless of cost already made to the state-run telecom agency by the SPV.

The officers shared a regular view that non-public telecom operators additionally contribute to USOF.

Transferring BBNL property underneath one participant will likely be in opposition to the concept and goal of making the SPV, which was to offer entry to rural broadband networks on a non-discriminatory foundation to all gamers.

When contacted, Mr Purwar stated, “no such views are in notice of BSNL. The delivery of BBNL to meet the objectives of Bharat Net is much below the desired level. BSNL, as a custodian of USOF assets, will ensure that all such assets are made available to all TSP/ISP and other agencies on arm length principles.”

In his speech on the convention, BSNL CMD requested staff to tighten their belt and put their finest foot ahead for the expansion of BSNL, because the political management has given a free hand for the turnaround, and there may be going to be no CAPEX crunch for the subsequent two years not less than.

Mr Purwar stated, “in the budget, provision of around Rs 45,000 crore has been made for BSNL. It was earlier Rs 24,000 crore. Earlier provision was only for spectrum. Now, it is a spectrum, CAPEX and others. So the government wants to give you a free hand. Can you perform?”

He stated that the corporate is within the final stage of testing for 4G and will method the board to position a small order in March so that offer can begin in May and June, and ground-level community testing and expertise could be accomplished.

“Then it should be taken further after a commercial discussion. The government’s expectation is very clear from us. The Prime Minister wants it to be (done) by August 15,” Mr Purwar stated.

He stated that the subsequent section of telecom progress would come from fibre-to-the-home service, and within the coming days, 1 lakh cellular base stations will function a degree of presence for the distribution of fibre-based broadband connections to the subscribers.

“If we lose this opportunity, then there is no way that we will have an alternate option. The government is going against its stated policy for BSNL. If you see what is the policy for CPSE.

“The authorities’s coverage is to both carry out or perish. The authorities needs to offer BSNL an opportunity in order that BSNL turns into a strategic asset. We have a duty to show ourselves,” Mr Purwar added.