State secures a team of medical experts to examine Angelo Agrizzi | News24

Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa chief working officer, showing on the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg final October. Photo: Gallo Images

Angelo Agrizzi deserted his utility for the courtroom to assessment the delay in his fraud case.

His fraud case was again in courtroom on Friday, the place he was, once more, a no-show.

The matter was postponed to 18 May for a courtroom date to be set.

Former Bosasa COO-turned-whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi deserted his utility for the courts to assessment the delay in his fraud case after the State appointed a physician to look at him.

The matter was again within the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Friday, the place the State mentioned it had secured a group of medical consultants to look at Agrizzi.

Agrizzi has not set foot in courtroom since 2020, citing ill-health.

His authorized group meant to argue an utility in part 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act concerning the unreasonable delay in appointing a physician to look at him. The State has since acquired the providers of an impartial pulmonologist.

READ | Agrizzi gives State access to his medical records as R1.8bn Bosasa fraud case moves to High Court

His lawyer, Mannie Witz, advised the courtroom that Agrizzi was present process plasma alternate remedy, which is used to deal with varied autoimmune ailments, and handed in a medical certificates.

The prosecutor, Arno Rossouw, argued that, as a result of Agrizzi was present process plasma alternate remedy, it didn’t imply it was taking place on the day of his case.

He mentioned, sooner or later, Agrizzi has to submit a extra detailed medical certificates to elucidate why he can’t come to courtroom.

Agrizzi and former ANC MP Vincent Smith have been arrested and charged with corruption after Agrizzi allegedly provided gratification on behalf of Bosasa to Smith, in alternate for his affect, because the then chairperson of Parliament’s oversight committee on correctional providers.

ALSO READ | Zondo, justice department silent on R10m Bosasa contract to guard the commission’s offices

Bosasa was awarded contracts price simply over R1 billion from the correctional providers division between 2004 and 2007.

Smith faces further fraud prices for alleged funds made to his firm, Euroblitz, in 2015 and 2016. He additionally faces cash laundering prices, tax evasion and an alleged breach of the Financial Intelligence Act.

The matter will likely be again in courtroom on 18 May 2022 for a excessive courtroom date to be set.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.