State senator scrutinized after photos of female aide found

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska state senator referred to as for a legal investigation after considered one of her colleagues mentioned he would resign after admitting that he took images of a feminine legislative aide with out her information.

Democratic state Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha despatched a letter urging the state lawyer common and Nebraska State Patrol to analyze the conduct of Republican Sen. Mike Groene to find out if he dedicated any crimes, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Groene told The Associated Press Friday that he deliberate to resign this week to keep away from placing his household via a public ordeal. The conservative from North Platte who typically disagreed together with his Democratic colleagues within the Legislature additionally mentioned he would withdraw from the race for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents and go away politics.

Groene introduced he would resign after a web based information outlet, Nebraska Sunrise News, reported that considered one of his staffers had filed a grievance after she found the images on Groene’s laptop computer, which he had given her to finish a challenge.

The staffer who was photographed, Kristina Konecko, informed the World-Herald that one element within the preliminary tales about her grievance was incorrect. She mentioned that she did not discover any proof that the images had been despatched to anybody else.

But Konecko did say that a number of the images had been close-ups of elements of her physique with sexually suggestive captions.

The Associated Press doesn’t sometimes identify victims of sexual harassment, however did so on this case as a result of the newspaper mentioned it revealed Konecko’s identify at her request.

Groene mentioned he took images of the staffer, however he described them as innocent photos of staffers, guests and members of the family in his workplace. He additionally denied that any of them had been sexual in nature or that centered on specific physique elements.

Konecko informed the newspaper that she filed her grievance beneath the Legislature’s office harassment coverage in early February, and she or he has since transferred to a different legislative workplace. She mentioned nobody ordered her to not focus on the problem, however she would not plan to reply extra questions on it now that it could be investigated.

“I have not been advised or directed nor have I received any suggestions or recommendations from any outside sources, but because there has been a call for a formal investigation, I am not going to be answering any questions or sharing any further information,” she mentioned. “However, I am very grateful and appreciative for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received from the public.”

Groene mentioned he apologized to the staffer after she confronted him in regards to the images a number of weeks in the past and believed the matter was over.

A Nebraska State Patrol spokesperson informed the newspaper it had obtained Hunt’s letter and is speaking with the Attorney General’s workplace about it. A spokesperson for the Attorney General mentioned his workplace will evaluate the letter.

Under the Legislature’s coverage, formal complaints about senators or staffers are filed with the Legislature’s Executive Board, however they’re not launched to the general public until the committee finds critical misconduct.

During his time within the Legislature Groene fought to decrease property taxes and typically used abrasive language throughout ground debate. He additionally led the Legislature’s Education Committee for 4 years earlier than his colleagues voted to switch him with a Democratic state senator.

Groene, 66, was scheduled to go away the Legislature subsequent yr attributable to time period limits.