State settles $56M lawsuit for 2020 COVID outbreak at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home that killed 84 veterans

HOLYOKE (CBS) – Massachusetts has reached a $56 million settlement with the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in a category motion lawsuit associated to the lethal COVID-19 outbreak on the facility in 2020.

From March 1-June 23, 2020, greater than 160 veterans contracted COVID and 84 died.

Under the settlement, veterans who contracted COVID however survived shall be awarded a minimum of $10,000 with a mean cost of $20,000.

Estates of veterans who died earlier than June 23, 2020 will obtain a minimum of $400,000 with a mean of $510,000.

The funds is not going to be lowered by lawyer charges.

“The COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home was a terrible tragedy. While we know nothing can bring back those who were lost, we hope that this settlement brings a sense of closure to the loved ones of the veterans,” Gov. Charlie Baker stated in an announcement.

Baker plans to file laws in search of the funding for the settlement within the coming weeks.

“There is no amount of money that can compensate our clients for the loss of their loved ones. But our clients are grateful that the Commonwealth has acted to resolve this matter without the need for protracted litigation by agreeing to compensate both the families of those who died of COVID, as well as the veterans who survived. The settlement is fair and just,” plaintiffs’ lawyer Tom Lesser stated in an announcement.

An Inspector General’s report discovered Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent Bennett Walsh lacked management and temperament to run the ability.

Walsh and former Medical Director Dr. David Clinton had been indicted in 2020 for the choice to mix two dementia items, putting residents who had been optimistic for COVID into an area with these with out signs. The fees had been later dismissed.