State to oppose bail for woman arrested for conspiring to kill husband | News24

The bail listening to of a lady, who allegedly conspired to kill her husband, continues within the Kimberley District Court.
Mirriam Tau, 40, was arrested on 15 May after a week-long, intelligence-driven surveillance operation, which was led by undercover police brokers.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane mentioned Tau’s bail software could be opposed.
“The prosecution is opposing the bail application. One of the [State’s] submissions is that her husband’s life would be in danger if the accused is released on bail.
“Investigations led by the police are persevering with,” Senokoatsane mentioned.
The listening to continues on Wednesday.
