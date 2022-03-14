State withdraws child porn, sexual exploitation, grooming charges against deceased advocate Paul Kennedy | News24

Criminal fees in opposition to Paul Kennedy had been formally withdrawn, after his loss of life in February.

The State knowledgeable the courtroom on Monday that the loss of life certificates had been acquired.

The case in opposition to Kennedy’s co-accused is predicted to go forward.

The State has formally withdrawn prison fees in opposition to senior advocate Paul Kennedy, following his loss of life in February.

Kennedy’s co-accused, who can’t be named till he has pleaded to the costs, appeared within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

State prosecutor Valencia Dube started proceedings by handing Kennedy’s loss of life certificates to the courtroom.

Kennedy took his life at his Johannesburg residence on 21 February, only a week earlier than he was meant to return to courtroom.

Dube formally withdrew the costs in opposition to the well-known advocate, who additionally acted as a excessive courtroom decide.

Kennedy and his co-accused had been charged with greater than 700 counts of possession of kid pornography, compelled sexual assault, sexual exploitation of kids, the sexual grooming of kids, benefitting of the providers of a kid sufferer of trafficking, financing, controlling or organising the trafficking of a kid sufferer and rape.

Kennedy was going through three counts of rape and compelled rape, whereas his co-accused has been charged with two counts of rape, a number of counts of human trafficking, and the sexual grooming of kids.

He allegedly facilitated preparations for the victims to journey to Johannesburg, the place the boys had been allegedly raped and sexually assaulted.

News24 beforehand reported Kennedy was set to be charged with tried homicide after certainly one of his alleged victims examined optimistic for HIV.

During a earlier court appearance earlier in February, Kennedy and his co-accused had been ordered to take HIV checks after it emerged that one of many victims, a teenage boy, had examined optimistic for the virus.

After receiving the outcomes of the blood checks, Dube, with out revealing the outcomes, mentioned the State would cost each accused with tried homicide.

However, she mentioned the indictment needed to be amended after receiving the HIV checks, which had been carried out on Kennedy and his co-accused on 1 February.

While the matter in opposition to Kennedy was withdrawn due to his loss of life, his co-accused is predicted to be charged with tried homicide as soon as the indictment is amended.

Joining of different circumstances

Dube requested the courtroom for a postponement on Monday, saying the State had been made conscious of different circumstances in opposition to Kennedy’s co-accused and that these circumstances can be joined.

She defined that, whereas fees can be added in opposition to the accused, the State additionally needed to amend the cost sheet following Kennedy’s loss of life.

The matter was postponed to 11 April.

