Statement on Russian aggression in Ukraine

International Partnership for Human Rights (IPHR) needs to specific its collective shock and disgust on the mindless destruction that Vladimir Putin is inflicting on Ukraine, in addition to his flagrant and unjustified violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Let there be little doubt, what we’re witnessing in Ukraine is nothing wanting a humanitarian catastrophe, on a scale which has not been seen on the European continent in many years, and of a sort that many people believed had been consigned to historical past.

We completely deplore the continuing and flagrant violations of worldwide regulation on armed battle and worldwide humanitarian regulation which might be being dedicated as a part of this marketing campaign of aggression. Only three days after Russia’s preliminary invasion of Ukraine, we’re already seeing quite a few and credible studies of Russian concentrating on of civilian objects and populations. Such a callous disregard for worldwide regulation and the sanctity of human life calls for the strongest doable response from the worldwide neighborhood.

We name upon the International Criminal Court to right away open an investigation into the above talked about violations. We name upon the complete worldwide neighborhood to dramatically improve its provision of assist of every kind – humanitarian, sensible, navy, and so forth – to the Ukrainian individuals of their persevering with wrestle towards Russia’s shameless aggression, in addition to take all actions essential to facilitate the unconditional sheltering of all refugees fleeing Ukraine. We additional name upon the complete worldwide neighborhood to speed up the ratcheting-up of non-military stress of every kind – monetary, financial, diplomatic and so forth – on Vladimir Putin’s autocratic regime. Finally, we name upon Vladimir Putin to right away and unconditionally withdraw all Russian navy forces from the internationally acknowledged territory of Ukraine and convey his present marketing campaign of aggression to an finish.

