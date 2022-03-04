Statement on Special Olympics World Winter Games in Kazan

With unhappiness, disappointment, and deep frustration, Special Olympics International publicizes at the moment that we are going to not be holding the World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia, which had been scheduled to start on 21 January 2023.

For greater than a half century, Special Olympics athletes, volunteers, households, and colleagues have been a nonpolitical, non-partisan power for the dignity, pleasure, and inclusion of individuals with mental disabilities all over the world. In that spirit, our motion has been dropped at life in communities in additional than 190 nations. Our philosophy has been easy: we wish to work with nations, cities, villages, communities, colleges, and golf equipment all over the world that wish to be part of our motion to enhance respect, alternative, and voice for individuals with mental disabilities and their associates and households. Our solely limitation is our capability to guard the effectiveness and independence of our group and the security of our athletes and neighborhood.

We can now not make sure the effectiveness of the World Winter Games in Kazan or the security of our athletes and neighborhood. The horrific violence in Ukraine, the in depth sanctions applied by the worldwide neighborhood, and the uncertainty and worry being skilled all over the world make it inconceivable to proceed. We are devastated by the worry and destruction being skilled by our athletes and neighborhood in Ukraine. Persons with an mental incapacity are struggling disproportionately, unfairly, and tragically on this warfare, as they’ve in the course of the pandemic. We be part of our voices to tens of millions all over the world demanding peace and an finish to violence instantly.

This cancellation is devastating to us, to our athletes in Ukraine, to our athletes in Russia, and to our athletes all over the world who’ve educated for years to compete. We are grateful to individuals of excellent will inside Russia and all over the world who labored for years to make these Games successful and whereas the Games is not going to happen, we commit ourselves to proceed working with the Special Olympics Program there now and sooner or later.

We stay resolute in our dedication to our athletes no matter political, nationwide or different boundaries. We are a neighborhood of people who find themselves unwilling to cease at something to create a worldwide motion of inclusion with our athletes main by phrase, by imaginative and prescient, and by instance. We will keep centered on that mission in new and much more highly effective methods within the days, months, and years forward.