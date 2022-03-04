Statement on Special Olympics World Winter Games Kazan

With unhappiness, disappointment, and deep frustration, Special Olympics International publicizes at present that we are going to not be holding the World Winter Games in Kazan, Russia, which had been scheduled to start on 21 January 2023.

For greater than a half century, Special Olympics athletes, volunteers, households, and colleagues have been a nonpolitical, non-partisan pressure for the dignity, pleasure, and inclusion of individuals with mental disabilities around the globe. In that spirit, our motion has been dropped at life in communities in additional than 190 international locations. Our philosophy has been easy: we wish to work with international locations, cities, villages, communities, faculties, and golf equipment around the globe that wish to be part of our motion to enhance respect, alternative, and voice for individuals with mental disabilities and their associates and households. Our solely limitation is our capability to guard the effectiveness and independence of our group and the security of our athletes and group.

We can not make sure the effectiveness of the World Winter Games in Kazan or the security of our athletes and group. The horrific violence in Ukraine, the intensive sanctions applied by the worldwide group, and the uncertainty and concern being skilled around the globe make it unattainable to proceed. We are devastated by the concern and destruction being skilled by our athletes and group in Ukraine. Persons with an mental incapacity are struggling disproportionately, unfairly, and tragically on this warfare, as they’ve through the pandemic. We be part of our voices to tens of millions around the globe demanding peace and an finish to violence instantly.

This cancellation is devastating to us, to our athletes in Ukraine, to our athletes in Russia, and to our athletes around the globe who’ve skilled for years to compete. We are grateful to individuals of fine will inside Russia and around the globe who labored for years to make these Games successful and whereas the Games is not going to happen, we commit ourselves to proceed working with the Special Olympics Program there now and sooner or later.

We stay resolute in our dedication to our athletes no matter political, nationwide or different boundaries. We are a group of people who find themselves unwilling to cease at something to create a worldwide motion of inclusion with our athletes main by phrase, by imaginative and prescient, and by instance. We will keep targeted on that mission in new and much more highly effective methods within the days, months, and years forward.