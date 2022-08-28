Staten Island neighbors battle over backyard tree

A lifeless tree is on the root of a authorized battle on Staten Island.

A Silver Lake girl secretly killed her neighbor’s tree by slicing it from the highest and tying baggage of chemical compounds to its branches, then threatened her after she was caught, in line with a lawsuit.

Michele Como, 70, claims she noticed Joann Burdieri’s landscaper on a ladder, leaning over the fence between their properties to hack away on the prime of Como’s 25-foot-tall oriental Arborvitae within the spring of 2021.

Months later, Como mentioned she discovered baggage with chemical compounds, believed to be the weed killer Roundup, tied to the identical tree, in line with her Staten Island Supreme Court lawsuit in opposition to Burdieri.

The tree, which is nineteen inches in diameter, is now lifeless and must be eliminated, Como charged in courtroom papers.

Como, who additionally claims Burdieri threatened her and put a digital camera on the fence and pointed it at her residence, is suing for emotional misery and looking for unspecified damages. Burdieri couldn’t be reached for remark.

Burdieri allegedly informed Como that the roots of her tree have been “killing” a unique tree on Burdieri’s aspect of the fence, Como claimed.