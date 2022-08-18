States join fight against blackmarket cigarettes as border seizures jump 86%

While a multi-agency Illicit Tobacco Taskforce has improved border detections and seizures, Linsdell mentioned teams had elevated imports as a result of they may afford to lose some inventory and nonetheless revenue. Loading After a federal parliamentary inquiry discovered the states wanted to get extra concerned, a number of jurisdictions moved to look at legal guidelines round sale and possession at an area stage, the place there are comparable issues about unlawful vaping merchandise. Queensland legal guidelines don’t presently recognise or penalise illicit tobacco, with state-based businesses as an alternative referring info to federal businesses and the taskforce. The Palaszczuk authorities is about to make it unlawful for tobacco to be bought with out typical packaging or warning labels, and empower Queensland officers to make fast seizures – penalising each buyer and vendor.

In Victoria, an inquiry will quickly reply to Better Regulation Minister Danny Pearson’s name for reform choices and also will concentrate on the retail facet of the availability chain. Loading “Illicit tobacco works against collective efforts to reduce smoking and tobacco-related harm because it undermines tobacco control measures such as tobacco price increases and plain packaging,” Pearson advised the inquiry final 12 months. “Illicit tobacco also targets the most disadvantaged communities, which already have higher smoking rates, because it is sold significantly more cheaply than regulated tobacco.” Researchers from the University of Queensland this week reported the rising value of cigarettes had been essential in convincing Australians to stop.