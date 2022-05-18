‘Stats SA has failed me’ – census workers angry over not being paid | News24

Some census 2022 staff say they’re struggling as a result of they haven’t been paid.

Stats SA mentioned 90% of census workers had been paid.

It urged those that had not been paid to go to the closest workplace.

Some subject staff, who had been a part of Census 2022, say they’re struggling as a result of they haven’t been paid.

Thando Mvubu, 28, a subject employee, mentioned she tried quite a few occasions to pay money for Stats South Africa, however she was positioned on maintain or informed she was not on the system.

“After calling them, they tell us they will pay us the following day, which ends up turning into a week. Some of my team members have not received a cent from Stats SA,” Mvubu mentioned.

Mvubu mentioned one in every of her teammates signed a contract and had labored for a number of months, solely to be informed she was not on the system.

“I’ve worked under two contracts and I have not received anything, as yet. Although Stats SA promised that I will get paid after 10 days when the contract expires… I am still waiting,” Mvubu mentioned.

The disheartened employee mentioned she had made plans for her cash, together with enrolling for a course at Unisa.

She mentioned:

I used to be not in a position to register for the second semester as a result of I used to be relying on the cash and now I’m depressed as a result of I’m the one one working at house. I’ve to take my youngster to creche, together with offering for my mom.

“Stats SA has failed me, all I need is my money. They need to pay people. I am depressed right now and I can barely sleep. It is wrong what they are doing to the youth of South Africa,” Mvubu mentioned.

Some subject staff shared on social media that they might not attend their commencement ceremonies due to the delayed funds.

Lehutso Mogoru, 23, additionally a subject employee, expressed related considerations and mentioned it was disappointing to not have the ability to help with funds at house.

Mogoru was planning on utilizing a few of the cash to do a brief course.

“The Stats department is not organised. We did not sign the contracts before the first day of working and the contracts were sent a few days after, that is when people started to work,” Mogoru mentioned.

“We worked hard for the entire three months. It is now tough because I can’t buy even maize meal… some people are depressed and hurt because we worked very hard and there’s nothing to show.”

Social media customers throughout South Africa who labored for Stats SA have shared how the delayed funds are affecting them emotional. News24 screenshot

A spokesperson for Stats SA, Trevor Oosterwyk, informed News24 that some workers had been paid.

“The workers need to ensure that all their details are correct and, if they did, they should be receiving their payments. I can confirm that 90% of employees have been paid and there are a few outstanding payments,” Oosterwyk mentioned.